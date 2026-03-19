Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 454
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Wrote my first crooked EA on slips. Tell me why it doesn't send orders?
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The code should be inserted in messages like this:Correctly insert code in forum (I corrected your message).
The error is here:
I came across this phrase in one of the articles.
If EA is supposed to set stoploss and takeprofit, how they will be triggered between open prices, I don't understand...
Hi all, can you help me change an EA to make it sell instead of buy and vice versa) I.e. everything is working at the moment, but vice versa)
Hi all, can you help me change an EA to make it sell instead of buy and vice versa) I.e. everything is working at the moment, but vice versa)
Can't you turn to the author?
I have downloaded it in some thread but I cannot find it there((.
Read the discussion on the EAhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/60223. I was wrong.
It is easy to change trading direction in the EA. But I have to completely change the lot calculation. And the logic should probably be upgraded.
Who has a good code of the iMA technical indicator with APPLIED_PRICE? Please send it to me!
Doesn't the standard .../MQL5\Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5 work? It has a price selection:
Doesn't the standard .../MQL5\Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5 work? It has a price selection: