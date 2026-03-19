Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 454

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Maybe someone has an EA on two slides with logic for entering a position, without unnecessary trailing and other complications. I want to understand how it works.
 
plustrade:

Wrote my first crooked EA on slips. Tell me why it doesn't send orders?

...

The code should be inserted in messages like this:Correctly insert code in forum (I corrected your message).
The error is here:

   if(CopyBuffer(muving_handle_1,0,0,3,ma1)<0)
     {
      Alert("Ошибка копирования буферов индикатора MA 10 - номер ошибки:",GetLastError());
      return;
     }

   if(CopyBuffer(muving_handle_1,0,0,3,ma2)<0)
     {
      Alert("Ошибка копирования буферов индикатора MA 20 - номер ошибки:",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
"You can optimise on bar opening prices, i.e. the run goes very quickly."

I came across this phrase in one of the articles.

If EA is supposed to set stoploss and takeprofit, how they will be triggered between open prices, I don't understand...

 

Hi all, can you help me change an EA to make it sell instead of buy and vice versa) I.e. everything is working at the moment, but vice versa)

Files:
han.mq4  10 kb
 
Andrich76:

Hi all, can you help me change an EA to make it sell instead of buy and vice versa) I.e. everything is working at the moment, but vice versa)

And to the author to address the religion does not allow?
 
Victor Nikolaev:
Can't you turn to the author?
Who is the author, I downloaded it in some thread, but I can't find where((
 
Andrich76:
I have downloaded it in some thread but I cannot find it there((.

Read the discussion on the EAhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/60223. I was wrong.

It is easy to change trading direction in the EA. But I have to completely change the lot calculation. And the logic should probably be upgraded.

Советники: HAN
Советники: HAN
  • www.mql5.com
Советник Heiken Ashi Naive основан на системе свечевых графиков Heiken Ashi и использует одноименный стандартный индикатор. - - Категория: статьи и техническая библиотека по автоматическому трейдингу
 
Who has a normal iMA technical indicator code with APPLIED_PRICE selectable ? Send please!
 
Leo59:
Who has a good code of the iMA technical indicator with APPLIED_PRICE? Please send it to me!

Doesn't the standard .../MQL5\Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5 work? It has a price selection:

Choice of price

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Doesn't the standard .../MQL5\Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5 work? It has a price selection:

Thank you. What I really need is a code for calculation of MA directly in an Expert Advisor, and not the use of indicators with their recalculation of 1 and 0 bars. For most tasks it is suitable (less resource consuming and other advantages), but not for my purposes. I am writing in MQL4
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