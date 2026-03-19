Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1249
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Hello.
Need to adapt one of the standard indicators that are hanging in the terminal. Couldn't find how to access their code and where do they even lie?
Hello.
Need to adapt one of the standard indicators that are hanging in the terminal. I cannot find how to access their code and where do they even exist?
You will not get access to the code of standard indicators. But there are examples:
\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\
You will not have access to the code of the standard indicators. But there are examples:
\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\
Thanks for the tip.
When setting alert
How can I set the default alert to be something other than alert, for examplealert2?
In which file do I need to edit?
When setting alert
How can I set the default alert to be something other than alert, for examplealert2?
In what file need to make changes?
Apparently in the Sounds folder. Found it where the terminal is installed. НЕ в папке C:\Users\yastremskiiva\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\99193835FC75DE8874B99F9A3B93F15E
And judging by the alphabetical order, rename alert2 to be more alphabetical than alert
Apparently in the Sounds folder. Found it where the terminal is installed. НЕ в папке C:\Users\yastremskiiva\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\99193835FC75DE8874B99F9A3B93F15E
And judging by the alphabetical order, rename alert2 to be more alphabetical than alert
Yes, as an option, but not quite what I'd like.
Thank you!
Need to find the profit of the last closed order. I have written a function:
As long as the orders were opened via a "portlet" in OnTick() (MqlTick latestPrice;MqlTradeRequest request; ... etc.), the function worked. As soon as I started to open orders using #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> and wrote out a separate function:
The profit finding function stopped working (although orders were opening correctly). I have returned the "TypoScript" - it works again. Why such a ***? What is the difference? I have not found anything in include that would give a closed order profit. For example, #include <Trade\HistoryOrderInfo.mqh> contains everything but I haven't found the order profit.
As long as the orders were opened via a "spoiler" in OnTick() (MqlTick latestPrice;MqlTradeRequest request; ... etc.), the function worked. Once I started opening orders using #include <Trade\Trade.mqh>, I wrote out a separate function:
Don't forget toset the Expert Advisor ID
Don't forgetto set the expert ID
Thank you. I have not built such labyrinths in mql5. Instead of coming straight to the goal, you have to take some detours, through a bunch of branches, dead ends and obstacles. Language for the sake of language.