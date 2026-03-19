Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 878
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Now describe in words what you have described graphically. Use high, low, open, close.
Candle size = high[i] - low[i]
Upper shadow = high[i] - open[i]
Candle body = open[i] - close[i]
Lower shadow = close[i] - low[i]
The ratio of the candlestick body to its size - (high[i] - low[i]) / (open[i] - close[i])
The size of the short shadow must not exceed some threshold - ( close[i] - low[i]) <= close[i]
Candle orientation - high[i] > open[i] > close[i] > low[i]
I am betting with the mouse.
Is that how you place orders in the tester of MT5, in the visual mode? How are the events handled? OnChartEvent() doesn't work, right?
The tester works correctly. The error is in the logic of the program: two symbols are like two lives of different people (here "person" is analogous to "symbol"). And the second person does not have to wake up at the same time as the first ("wake up" is analogous to " new bar appearing").
So you have to wait for a new bar to appear AND on the first symbol AND on the second.
Added: article"new bar" event handler
Such a question - is the order in which the conditions are listed important for finding a candlestick combination?
Example:
Hello. Netting account, I want to count how many limit orders of the same direction have become positions.
The function does not calculate correctly, why?
Hello. Netting account, I want to count how many limit orders of the same direction have become positions.
The function does not count correctly, why?
Start with HistorySelectByPosition. Then you will only get the trades involved in that position.
Such a question - is the order in which the conditions are listed important for finding a candlestick combination?
Example:
Take a look at the example - there are thirty different patterns.
Artyom, I will repeat the question, please answer:
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Questions from beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Alexey Kozitsyn, 2018.06.03 15:39
Is this how you place orders in the MT5 tester, in visual mode? And how do you process events? OnChartEvent() doesn't work, right?
Start with HistorySelectByPosition. Then you will only get the trades involved in that position.
Thank you.
What's wrong now?