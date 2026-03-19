Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1584
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this indicator is for visual purposes only
so move it, and I'll draw it, on the open right up to the end of the day.
I understand that all these indicators that draw in the future are just shifted? I can't find such a quick view.Is there no other option of additional drawing? The rates_total buffer is limited, right? Without complicated manipulations, now the indicator has 5 lines and let it remain as it is.
Yes, those that have the indicator buffer "draw the future (forecast)". - just the display of the corresponding buffer is shifted to the right.
of course, there are other options, in order of the degree of persistence and haemorrhoids: you can draw graphical objects to the right of the current bar, you can draw on the canvas.
Yes, the ones with the indicator buffer "draws the future (forecast)". - just the display of the corresponding buffer is shifted to the right.
of course, there are other variants, in order of the degree of persistence and haemorrhoids: you can draw graphical objects to the right of the current bar, you can draw on the canvas.
I already know how to draw an object, then you have to delete it on each new bar, it's all nonsense.
It is very likely that it will work, but for a precise answer you need to look at the indicator. Freelancing will help.
Does AMP give CME volumes in the Metatrader?
YES true volume
Dumb question.
In the new version of the editor from 1 June, the toolbar is on the left.
Can it somehow be moved upwards, as in the old versions. And more familiar and convenient. I just couldn't find how to do it....
Dumb question.
In the new version of the editor from 1 June, the toolbar is on the left.
Can it somehow be moved upwards, as in the old versions. And more familiar and convenient. I just couldn't find how to do it....
also in one of the Terminals it was on the side, try to grab and drag it, I managed to do it with 10 timesMQ is surprising, never put the panel on the side, and one of the Terminals updated that the panel on the side, how can this happen?
also in one of the Terminals it was on the side, try to grab and drag it, I got it with 10 timesMQ is surprising, never put the panel on the side, and one of the Terminals updated that the panel is on the side, how can this happen????
couldn't find how to do it....
Thank you all...