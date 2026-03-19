Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 796
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Hello!
The documentation says:
" The GetTickCount() function returns the number of milliseconds elapsed since the system started.
The count is limited by the resolution of the system timer.
Since the time is stored as an unsigned integer, it overflows every 49.7 days when the computer is running continuously. "
Question:
What happens if you don't turn the computer off?
Can someone tell me how to use FILE_SHARE_READ and FILE_SHARE_WRITE.
I have an indicator that uses its own history and writes it to a file to do so. When loaded, it reads it and then fills it in while working. The task is to connect a second indicator to use (just read) the same story. It's not a problem to detect that one is already working, but if one of them is in FILE_SHARE_WRITE or FILE_WRITE, the second one won't get connected in any way. The two are switched to READ.
But how can I implement mixed mode for two idioms? So, the first one reads/writes and the second one reads only.
Can I have a screenshot of it the way it is now?
Yes, please.
The red arrow points to the rectangle, which is part of the graph object "horizontal line". That is, in this case the object is there (and believe me, it's solid), but it has a striped grid line on it. The same effect occurs when specifying levels.
Oh, one more thing. Changing the size of the subwindow vertically sometimes results in the graph object line and gridline being displayed on different pixels. And then there is a solid line and a striped line attached to it at the bottom. This seems to happen because the arithmetic of the window and the arithmetic of the behavior of objects in that window were developed by different programmers. Their arithmetic turned out to be different, with all that implies. But. Even if those developers had reached an agreement, my task in that arithmetic still fails - if "zero" is understood by everyone equally and everyone goes through the same pixels, then: the stripe is displayed at the top and the graphical object is not visible.
Yes, please.
The red arrow points to the rectangle, which is part of the graph object "horizontal line". That is, in this case the object is there (and believe me, it's solid), but it has a striped grid line on it. The same effect occurs when specifying levels.
Oh, one more thing. Resizing the subwindow vertically sometimes causes the graph object line and gridline to be displayed on different pixels. And then there is a solid line and a striped line attached to it at the bottom. This seems to happen because the arithmetic of the window and the arithmetic of the behavior of objects in that window were developed by different programmers. Their arithmetic turned out to be different, with all that implies. But. Even if those developers reached an agreement, my task still fails in that arithmetic - if "zero" is understood by everybody equally and everyone goes through the same pixels, then - striped at the top, no graphical object visible.
Have you set the STYLE_SOLID property of the line?
It's not the programming there as far as I'm concerned (it's the platform).
If interested, take any sill indicator with zero and just set the graph object to zero manually. You can get the same effects.
Yeah, that's right. I've tried everything simple.
It's not about programming there, as far as I understand (it's about the platform).
If you're interested, take any sill indicator with zero and just set the graph object manually. You can get the same effects.
And the object property "draw object as background" - removed?
This property is affected by the disappearance of the rectangular area below the zeros on the scale. That's all:)
The disappearance of the rectangular area below the zeros on the scale depends on this property. That's all:)
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
RTS-12.17, M1, 2017.11.18
And if you drag the upper window boundary up and down the striping at zero slips?
Does dragging the upper edge of the window up and down strip at zero slip?