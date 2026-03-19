Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 801
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
or uncheck the "graph from above" box in the graph properties.
Only in this case, we are not talking about a chart (candlesticks) and indicator lines, but about graphic objects and a grid.
I take a square with my mouse and place it in a chart. The square is in the cell (grid). How to make it to be on top of the grid?
Here, I take a square with my mouse, set it on a chart. The square is squared (grid). How do I get it to be on top of the grid?
Here's the answer.
Eh... You're a good man.
Only in this case we are not talking about a chart (candlesticks) and indicator lines but about graphical objects and a grid.
I take a square with my mouse and place it in a chart. The square is in the cell (grid). How to make it to be on top of the grid?
Didn't your mother say you could check?
Didn't your mum say you could check?
Thanks, I didn't see it that way. Probably because he's "a little burdened" anyway :)
Thanks.
But it works differently for horizontal lines. In the chart, the line "opens" - it comes out from under the grid to the outside, but not in the sub-window.
It's not a question, I'm just saying.
Hi all, I have a strange thing happening : when trading manually in the window you only see a window with numbers and no tick chart to the left .
.... Very inconvenient for TakeProfit and StopLoss.
I don't know if it's a tweak or what. By the way it is only on one computer, the other one is fine.
Both computers are running Windows7 and Terminal5 build 1643
Hi all, I've got a strange thing going on: when trading manually I only see a window with numbers and no tick chart to the left.
.... It is very inconvenient for TakeProfit and StopLoss.
I don't know if it's a tweak or what. By the way it is only on one computer, all is normal on the other one.
Both computers are running Windows7 , and Terminal5 build 1643
Double click on the left side of the window and the tick chart appears.
Help me know if a position has been closed. Please, there is a BUY position, I want an alert when the position is closed.
Help me know if a position has been closed. Please, there is a BUY position, I want an alert when the position is closed.
Read OnTradeTransaction() and OnTrade() first.
At first, read about OnTradeTransaction() and OnTrade()
It is unclear how to find out the last position closing time to compare it with the current time