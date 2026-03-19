Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 791
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Возвращаемое значение
The number of copied array elements or -1 in case ofan error.
There's also ArraySize...
As it happens, I've never encountered an array where not all elements are copied, it either copies all the requested elements, or it doesn't copy and -1P.S. Ah, I see why you wroteArraySize, I originally wrote it the same way, but then replaced it with Bars for clarity
Thanks, I didn't know about the extended Bars functionality in MT5.
Thanks, I didn't know about the extended Bars functionality in MT5.
It is now exactly the same in MT4 to your surprise ;)
It is now exactly the same in MT4 to your surprise ;)
Especially surprising is the fact that there is no mention of this in the MT4 helpdesk.
int Bars
Количество баров на текущем графике.
Пример:
int counter=1;
for(int i=1; i<=Bars; i++)
{
Print(Close[i-1]);
}
Смотри также
Функция Bars, iBars
Especially surprising is the fact that there is no mention of this in the MT4 Help.
int Bars
Количество баров на текущем графике.
Пример:
int counter=1;
for(int i=1; i<=Bars; i++)
{
Print(Close[i-1]);
}
Смотри также
Функция Bars, iBars
Alexei, even in your post there is a link with examples and explanations.Exactly the same as in mql5
Alexei, even in your post there is a link with examples and explanations.Exactly the same as in mql5
So I'm talking about the help in ME!
So I'm talking about the help in ME!
And in ME, where does the help come from? From the same website where all the links in these posts are from.
And in ME, where does the help come from? From the same site where all the links in these posts are from.
There's a file there which is updated periodically...
There's a file that's updated periodically...
And it's all the same