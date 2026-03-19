Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 790
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Found the definition of the clause. Figured out what this beast is. Too bad I didn't find the definition in mql5.
A point in economics is a minimal change in an indicator when no smaller changes are envisaged for that indicator. One point corresponds to a single change in the most recent published figure of the indicator.
Thanks for your help.
A point in the economy is the minimum change in an indicator when no smaller changes are foreseen for that indicator. One point corresponds to a single change in the most recent published figure for an indicator.
Even simpler: Point = 10^(-Digits). And it is clear that the price of opening a position, for example, may not equal a whole number of points.
And it is understandable that the price of opening a position, for example, may not equal a whole number of pips.
How is it? Can I give you an example?
How does it work ? Can you give an example ?
On the netting do BUY 1 lot and, when the Ask price changes, BUY 6 lots.
On the netting, BUY 1 lot and, when the Ask price changes, BUY 6 lots.
Please help with the iHighest function from MT4 - I am interested in a question for an EA, how to do it the right way?
I understand that you need to copy the values to an array, but it turns out that to determine the size of the array you need to calculate the number of bars...
I have a task to find the maximum bar when I know two dates.
Can you tell me how to calculate the number of bars in a given time frame?
Please help with the iHighest function from MT4 - I am interested in a question for an EA, how to do it the right way?
I understand that you need to copy the values to an array, but it turns out that to determine the size of the array you need to calculate the number of bars...
I have a task to find the maximum bar when I know two dates.
Can you tell me how to calculate the number of bars in a given time frame?
You need to use the 3rd parameter
Then, after forming the array, find the maximum with theArrayMaximum function
You need to use the 3rd parameter
Further, after formation of an array to find the maximum with functionArrayMaximum
This is understandable, but without knowing the number of bars I cannot use theArrayMaximum function because I don't know the size of the array - you can just set the maximum, but I want to use the right solution.
I did it this way:
But I'm not sure this is the best option.