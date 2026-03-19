Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 395
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I do not see the script window on the AVERAGE RANGE script on the graph
I've got new price, new price, and so you can poke for 3min... and then you don't have to.., and then you don't have to!!!
I've got new price, new price, and so you can poke for 3min... and then you don't have to.. and then you don't have to!!!
Which broker?
Greetings all, question about calculating MA by bid array.
Can you tell me why it doesn't calculate.
macurrent0 = 0 постоянно
I.e. they are always zero in the comment.
The function
does not return the value of Moving Average technical indicator calculated using data stored in the array.
doubleiMAOnArray(
My Expert Advisor from the article "TRADING HISTORY-based FILTER"( www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1441 ) worked fine, but now it compiles and generates error '[' - invalid index value when the input parameters: double virtClosedOrders[0][5]; Help me understand.
Greetings all, question about calculating MA by bid array.
Can you tell me why it doesn't calculate.
I.e. they are always zero in the comment.
The function
does not return the value of Moving Average technical indicator calculated using data stored in the array.
doubleiMAOnArray(
Does it fill the array correctly? Try to fill it this way:
First, make sure that the array is filled with ticks correctly, and then try to smooth it out with the mask.
So here is the situation?
How to work correctly with iMAonArray???
Here is a picture:
Here's the code:
I can't figure out why the same values are wrong here:
Here, everything counts and outputs correctly - I'm talking about the contents of the three outermost cells of a one-dimensional array.