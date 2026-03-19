Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 789
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Then it's like this:
I don't mind - it's a noramalek too ...
What if there were a custom indicator? Wouldn't hurt either. But the problem is the number of buffers. Will they be able to arrange it all? I have my doubts.
Can you please advise whether it is possible to call the MA indicator to the chart with a program to setthe colour of itsdrawing?
I have parameters for colour settings, but I don't know how to call them ...
The templates can do it, but it will be especially crunchy if the chart for adding the main indicator is 0.
It's possible to do it through templates, but it would be especially crutchy if the chart for adding an indicator main is 0.
Thanks - I've already made an indicator that recolours what I need ...
it went something like this
Good evening.
I have written in a wrong topic, I will duplicate it here.
I have started studying mql5 and have a few questions, so please help.
The task is to get the values of the last n candlesticks into an array and sort the array by picking only the unbeaten candlesticks.
I have written the function:
It generates an errorarray out of range.
As far as I understood, this error is caused by addressing a non-existing cell of the array.
But I could not find the error from the move, please advise where I messed up, or maybe there is a more elegant sorting.
Good evening.
I have written in a wrong topic, I will duplicate it here.
I have started studying mql5 and have a few questions, so please help.
The task is to get the values of the last n candlesticks into an array and sort the array by picking only the unbeaten candlesticks.
I have written the function:
It generates an errorarray out of range.
As far as I understood, this error is caused by addressing a non-existing cell of the array.
But I can't find the error from the move, please advise where I screwed up, or maybe there is a more elegant sorting.
Why in the wrong topic? You have already been answered there.
And please do not need to disperse duplicate questions throughout the forum.
Evening all!
In mt5, in menu, in service, in chart settings the minimum number of parameter "max bars in window" is 5000.
Please advise if there is any way to decrease this number. As in MT4 where the minimum threshold is unlimited.
I've got a lot of charts in my work (~50) with very resource-intensive indicators-advisors that are eating 50-70% of i7 CPU and 20-30 GB of RAM,
Calculating history I don't need.
I solve my tasks easily in mt4 by limiting the number of bars to 200-300.
I would like to get the same result with mt5 and its indisputable advantage - 21 timeframe.
Maybe there is a solution?
SYMBOL_POINT
Value of one point
differs from
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE
Minimum price change
For example, why is it that SBER TICK_SIZE and POINT are equal, but IDVP stock is not?
Colonel, you probably put a picture in, but it didn't stick?
Or was that a post about being passed out?