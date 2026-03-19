Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 364
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Obviously, the method you presented is a transit method. The error is probably not in it. It is not clear from the data presented what is going on. There could be several possibilities:
Judging by the level of code you wrote, we can say that the error can be anywhere and anytime.
- Incorrect chart identifier (which is what the 4101 error says).
- Too frequent queries;
- Incorrect other parameters (event IDs for example).
Hello Gentlemen traders, who has the elliot wave analyzer3 program? The problem is that i can't load quotes history from mt4 to elliot wave analyzer!
i can't load quotes from mt4 and elliot wave analyzer !
Here's the system
Where else can I get 4MB of RAM?
I mean, I reboot the PC, disable the antivirus, start the terminal and the tester, when testing the robot, says 4 MB is not enough.
Previously, with browsers and antivirus, it said it was 17 MB short.
Here's the system
Where else can I get 4MB of RAM?
I mean, I reboot the PC, disable the antivirus, start the terminal and the tester, when testing the robot, says 4 MB is not enough.
Previously, with browsers and antivirus, it said it was 17 MB short.
Do other bloopers in the Expert Advisor bother you at all? If you remove them, you will have enough memory for everything.
Still, you should buy more memory, 2GB is ridiculous these days...
Aren't the other bloopers in the EA embarrassing at all? If you remove them, there's enough memory for everything.
Still, I should buy some more memory, 2Gb is ridiculous these days...
Thank you. :-) About the bloopers -.
"2015.04.21 16:48:06.526 (SBRF-6.15,H1) Not all data of MA is calculated. Error 4806. [ SBPR-6.15 ].
Should I pay attention to this?-no"
Aren't the other bloopers in the EA embarrassing at all? If you remove them, there's enough memory for everything.
Still, I should buy some more memory, 2Gb is ridiculous these days...
It's not really that funny. I took an old laptop with 2 gig of RAM to the countryside, put it, for fun, Win7 64bit, and nothing works. I power it off only at night on weekends, and sometimes on Friday through Saturday I power it on too. My phone has 2 terminals MT4 and Skype. I do run Mozilla from time to time.
Obviously the method you presented is a transit method. The error is probably not in it. It is not clear from the data presented what is going on. There could be several possibilities:
Judging by the level of code you wrote, you can say that an error may be anywhere and anyplace.
- Incorrect chart identifier (which is what the 4101 error says).
- Too frequent queries;
- Incorrect other parameters (event identifiers, for example).
This piece of code was taken from the official site in the article about custom chart events. I cannot judge about the "writing level" of the code in such sources.
- the chart identifier is specified correctly (as you can tell from the absence of error 4101)
- what do you mean by frequent requests is not clear to me, what do you mean, could you please explain?
- The entire algorithm has been running correctly for 24 hours and sometimes one of these errors occurs for unknown reasons. Assuming the parameters are wrong, do these errors have anything to do with event ID?
Let me remind you that there is a list of errors that can be caught:
ERR_CHART_NO_REPLY
4102
Chart does not respond
ERR_CHART_NO_EXPERT
4104
Chart does not have an expert that can handle the event
ERR_INTERNAL_ERROR
4001
Unexpected internal error
Once again, let me remind you that everything works without errors for quite a long time, for unknown reasons errors sometimes occur. And thank you for your reply.
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Good day to all.
How to correctly prepare a trade request
because when I put an expo on a chart, I get the following error
Perhaps we need to explicitly specify the policy for filling a market order...
Thank you for your help.
Good day to all.
How to correctly prepare a trade request
because when I put an expo on a chart, I get the following error
Perhaps we need to explicitly specify the policy for filling a market order...
Thank you for your help.
Carefully read the names of fields in the trade request structure. The fill_type should be replaced with type_filling. SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK should be replaced with ORDER_FILLING_FOK.
P/S/ Better use the CTrade trade class. It allows you to place orders without filling tedious trade structure.