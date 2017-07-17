Is it possible to sell a signal from a PAMM account

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Hi there.

I know there are some rules to sell the signal.

I couldn't find out the answer to my question.

I would like to know if it is possible to sell a signal connecting to my PAMM account.

Thanks in advance

 
Mojtaba Golshan:

Hi there.

I know there are some rules to sell the signal.

I couldn't find out the answer to my question.

I would like to know if it is possible to sell a signal connecting to my PAMM account.

Thanks in advance


Why Not!

 
Mojtaba Golshan:

Hi there.

I know there are some rules to sell the signal.

I couldn't find out the answer to my question.

I would like to know if it is possible to sell a signal connecting to my PAMM account.

Thanks in advance


Yes, I believe you can. I don't think there is any rule against it.

One of the top MT4 signal providers (in subscribers terms) here in MQL5.com is using a PAMM account.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, I believe you can. I don't think there is any rule against it.

One of the top MT4 signal providers (in subscribers terms) here in MQL5.com is using a PAMM account.


Mojtaba Golshan:

Hi there.

I know there are some rules to sell the signal.

I couldn't find out the answer to my question.

I would like to know if it is possible to sell a signal connecting to my PAMM account.

Thanks in advance


Unless it is an American broker!

or another broker who doesn't allow signals.


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