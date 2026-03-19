Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 633

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Alexey Viktorov:
Well, if you can write 'Al' you can probably write 'Rob'...
I watch them of course, but their spreads are bigger... maybe someone else?
 
-Aleks-:
I look at them of course, but their spreads are bigger... anyone else?
Is spread = 0 a big spread?
 

I cannot display the average in the indicator in a separate window from Bid via iMAonArray(). What is your idea?

Bid Ask draws lines normally. But MA from Bid - it is not drawing yet...

It should be like this - a yellow line. Now this middle line from Bid through the terminal navigator is drawn there from Bid. You can write it in a short text...


Itried to draw it in a loop like this 

 for(i=0; i<limit; i++)
AtrBuffer[i]=iMAOnArray(TempBuffer,Bars,AtrPeriod,0,MODE_SMA,i );

But it is not drawing properly...

 
Alexey Viktorov:
Spread = 0 is that a big spread?
So the commission is equal to the spread and in some cases higher than it is - so I don't see the economic effect.
 
-Aleks-:
So the commission is equal to spread, and in some cases exceeds it - so I do not see any economic effect.
When you open your brokerage company and put a negative spread there, please let us know, we will all come to trade at your brokerage company...
 
Alexey Viktorov:
When you open your brokerage company and make it a negative spread, please let us know, we will all trade with your brokerage company...
Then we will have to make the slippage big.... I understand you have to pay for everything, i just thought there is a better average spread...
 
-Aleks-:
Then you have to make the slippage big.... I realise you have to pay for everything, I just thought there was a better average spread...
How do you determine it? Only at the time of opening an order and nothing else. All other observations are bogus.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
How is it determined? Only when the order is opened and nothing else. All other observations are bogus.
The spread is fixed at Centoviks - I add up all the spread for the instruments I use and compare it with similar ones in other brokerage companies.
 
-Aleks-:
Centoviks have a fixed spread - I add up the entire spread for the instruments I use and check it against a similar spread in other brokerage houses.
Not everyone has a fixed spread on cent accounts. This is what I call "evil calculation". Watch carefully when you open an order...
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Not everyone has a fixed spread in cent accounts. That's the kind of calculation I call "from the sly". Observe carefully the moment you open an order...
Maybe not everybody's, but you suggested a specific one. I trade with pending orders and what happens there when you open from the market is irrelevant.
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