Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 633
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Well, if you can write 'Al' you can probably write 'Rob'...
I look at them of course, but their spreads are bigger... anyone else?
I cannot display the average in the indicator in a separate window from Bid via iMAonArray(). What is your idea?
Bid Ask draws lines normally. But MA from Bid - it is not drawing yet...
It should be like this - a yellow line. Now this middle line from Bid through the terminal navigator is drawn there from Bid. You can write it in a short text...
Itried to draw it in a loop like this
But it is not drawing properly...
Spread = 0 is that a big spread?
So the commission is equal to spread, and in some cases exceeds it - so I do not see any economic effect.
When you open your brokerage company and make it a negative spread, please let us know, we will all trade with your brokerage company...
Then you have to make the slippage big.... I realise you have to pay for everything, I just thought there was a better average spread...
How is it determined? Only when the order is opened and nothing else. All other observations are bogus.
Centoviks have a fixed spread - I add up the entire spread for the instruments I use and check it against a similar spread in other brokerage houses.
Not everyone has a fixed spread in cent accounts. That's the kind of calculation I call "from the sly". Observe carefully the moment you open an order...