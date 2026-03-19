Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 628
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Can you please advise how to fix the fact that the optimization pass has been completed earlier due to a deposit withdrawal?
1. Visually - by the date the test was completed.
2. Programmatically - you can write the date/time in the global variable, which will be the minimum equity
Can you please tell me how to fix the fact that the optimization pass has ended prematurely due to a loss of deposit in MT4?
1. Visually - by the date the test was completed.
2. Programmatically - you can write the date/time to a global variable, which will be the minimum equity
The point is that the minimum equity may be different, i.e. it is a threshold that will not be reached, while the width of this threshold depends on the position volume.
Of course, we can calculate the amount of each tick which would indicate a critical drawdown if the price moved one point more but it would be very expensive in terms of resources.
Now I've come up with an idea that we can specify the testing end date in the settings (we cannot get it programmatically, right?) and if there was no bar with this date, then we will consider that there was a failure and testing was interrupted till the end of the full breakthrough.
What is the goal? To reduce the time of passing in case there is a drain?
The purpose is to calculate how many plums during optimization in quantitative expression.
Where did the MT4 terminal optimisation button go...
https://forum.mql4.com/ru/56236/page1100
Has anyone had anything like this... Windows 8. I downloaded the MT4 installer from this forum and the same thing... What's more, it's unpacked in a strange way... I.e. folders are arranged in an incomprehensible way... It seems to be because of vinds 8.1 system. I'm fine on my other computers. It's just that the rods are down right now... and I've got to go. Can you give me a solution...
Where did the MT4 terminal optimisation button go...
https://forum.mql4.com/ru/56236/page1100
Has anyone had anything like this... Windows 8. I downloaded the MT4 install from this forum and the same thing... What's more, it's unpacked in a strange way... I.e. folders are arranged in an incomprehensible way... It seems to be because of vinds 8.1 system. I'm fine on my other computers. It's just that the rods are down right now... and I've got to go. Can you give me a solution...
The buttons are not going anywhere - it's just that they are hidden, as you have made the panel very small height. Increase the height of the panel.
Added: And expand the terminal to full screen.
Where did the MT4 terminal optimisation button go...
https://forum.mql4.com/ru/56236/page1100
Has anyone had anything like this... Windows 8. I downloaded the MT4 installer from this forum and the same thing... What's more, it's unpacked in a strange way... I.e. folders are arranged in an incomprehensible way... It seems to be because of vinds 8.1 system. I'm fine on my other computers. It's just that the rods are down right now... and I've got to go. Can you give me a solution, please...
It didn't go anywhere. It's all there.
It hasn't gone anywhere. It's all there.
I don't have this line.........
Unfold the terminal window completely.
Turned it around - same thing... :-(