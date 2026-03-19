Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 629
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The buttons aren't going anywhere - they're just hidden because you've made the panel very low in height. Increase the height of the panel.
Added: and expand the terminal to full screen.
well no... maybe it's the fonts...
Nope, not deployed.
How do I turn it around? Where do you press it?
unfolded - red arrow...
How do I turn it around? Where do I press there?
Standard buttons of any Windows program - minimise, maximise window, close.
Unfolded. Red arrow.
unfolded - red arrow...
What resolution does your screen have? It looks very strange - almost square and very small. Change your screen resolution - enlarge it and scale it down in your operating system.
What resolution does your screen have? It looks very strange - almost square and very small. Change your screen resolution - enlarge it, scale down the display in your operating system.
Turned it up and it's the same... :-(
Now look at the screen resolution and scale. I don't know how to do this on 8.1, I'm on 10 myself at the moment. You clearly have all the controls displaced. It's typical when you write a program to the standard scale, and the user usually sets it to a larger scale. You don't have a notebook with a small screen there, do you? Usually they have them magnified, because it's hard to see small elements.
That's how it's set up on 10. You set it to standard - 100%.
What resolution does your screen have? It looks very strange - almost square and very small. Change your screen resolution - enlarge it and scale it down in your operating system.
Now look at the screen resolution and scale. I don't know how to do this on 8.1, I'm on 10 myself at the moment. You clearly have all the controls displaced. It's typical when you write a program to the standard scale, and the user usually sets it to a larger scale. You don't have a notebook with a small screen there, do you? They usually zoom in because it's hard to see small elements.
That's how it's set up on 10. It should be set to standard - 100%.