Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 629

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Karputov Vladimir:

The buttons aren't going anywhere - they're just hidden because you've made the panel very low in height. Increase the height of the panel.

Added: and expand the terminal to full screen.

well no... maybe it's the fonts...

Files:
2016-09-24_23-25-27.png  71 kb
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Nope, not deployed.

How do I turn it around? Where do you press it?

 

unfolded - red arrow...

Files:
2016-09-24_23-27-30.png  75 kb
 
Roman Shiredchenko:

How do I turn it around? Where do I press there?

Standard buttons of any Windows program - minimize, maximize window, close.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Standard buttons of any Windows program - minimise, maximise window, close.

Unfolded. Red arrow.

Files:
2016-09-24_23-27-30.png  75 kb
 
Roman Shiredchenko:

unfolded - red arrow...

What resolution does your screen have? It looks very strange - almost square and very small. Change your screen resolution - enlarge it and scale it down in your operating system.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

What resolution does your screen have? It looks very strange - almost square and very small. Change your screen resolution - enlarge it, scale down the display in your operating system.

Thank you. I will try it. I will write it here.
 
Roman Shiredchenko:
Turned it up and it's the same... :-(

Now look at the screen resolution and scale. I don't know how to do this on 8.1, I'm on 10 myself at the moment. You clearly have all the controls displaced. It's typical when you write a program to the standard scale, and the user usually sets it to a larger scale. You don't have a notebook with a small screen there, do you? Usually they have them magnified, because it's hard to see small elements.

That's how it's set up on 10. You set it to standard - 100%.

scale

 
Karputov Vladimir:

What resolution does your screen have? It looks very strange - almost square and very small. Change your screen resolution - enlarge it and scale it down in your operating system.

Thank you. The issue has been resolved by reducing the fonts.
Files:
2016-09-24_23-59-11.png  57 kb
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Now look at the screen resolution and scale. I don't know how to do this on 8.1, I'm on 10 myself at the moment. You clearly have all the controls displaced. It's typical when you write a program to the standard scale, and the user usually sets it to a larger scale. You don't have a notebook with a small screen there, do you? They usually zoom in because it's hard to see small elements.

That's how it's set up on 10. It should be set to standard - 100%.

Yeah. That solved it. Thank you. There was a problem with the fonts...
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