Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 632
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I cannot achieve equality of MA (colour Gold) period 1 values (on the chart) from Bid (green - it is not visible because of the MA line) and its same MA (1) values calculated via iMAonArray() from the Bid price indicator buffer.
green arrows - equal values - as they should be. Red arrows - different values. Should be the same as the green ones.
the top three arrows should have numbers ONE, but they are different... Can you tell me the reason for the discrepancy...
1. To be able to see the indicator (colour Gold) period 1, you can make it thicker and put "Graph on top" in the chart properties.
2. iMAOnArray - MODE_EMA averaging method, but what is set for the МА?
1. To see the indicator (colour Gold) period 1, you can make it thicker and set "Graph on top" in the chart properties.
2. iMAOnArray - MODE_EMA averaging method and what is set for the MA indicator?
1. Yes it's understandable - I just decided to check this way and that's all. The display of bid price was not critical there.
2. also EMA - I checked it all. Here it is with another MA period (30). When calculated using iMAOnArray - we get more values (when the Bid moves up) and less if the MA and the Bid move down. Some difference turns out to be 1 or 2 fractions of a five-digit point... what shouldn't it be... Shouldn't it? Here's the screen where the red arrow is - there's a difference of 1 five-digit point.
The issue is not resolved...
If the MA indicator - green arrow - moves relatively sharply upwards, the difference between its calculated value through iMAOnArray () is 0.4 four-digit points or 4 on the five-digit scale. Here's a screenshot. If the MA is moving relatively horizontally, the values are the same. There seems to be a calculation error somewhere...
1. Yeah it's understandable - I just decided to check it that way and that's all. The bid price display there wasn't critical.
2. also the EMA - I've checked it all out. Here is with a different MA period (30). There, when calculated with iMAOnArray - the values are higher (if the bid moves up) and lower if the MA and the bid move down. Some difference turns out to be 1 or 2 fractions of a five-digit point... what shouldn't it be... Shouldn't it? Here's the screen where the red arrow is - there's a difference of 1 five digit point.
The question is not solved...
Try close[i] instead of Bid. It's essentially the same thing, but... just to check.
Try close[i] instead of Bid. It's essentially the same thing, but... just to check.
Right. I took Close[0] instead of Bid - and everything worked...
I'll be aware of this feature... :-)
Thank you very much. Yes. It's ok. I checked it on MA(15) and on MA (1) - everything works with a tick.
Can you please tell me why my debugging on historical data does not work in MT4 - I download in portable mode, then I click "Change Expert" in the tester, but in ME the option "Start on historical data" is not active.
Debugging on historical data is only available in the new, modern MetaTrader 5 terminal. However, debugging on historical data based on real tick history is available.
How do I find signals for cent accounts in the "signals" service?
(After limiting the maximum number of orders in Al to 25, I have to look for another trading platform, if anyone knows a good place - please write in private)
How do I find signals for cent accounts in the "signals" service?
(After limiting the maximum number of orders in Al to 25, I have to look for another trading platform, if anyone knows a good place - please write in private)