Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 313

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Can you give me a hint? I went to Market ---> Indicators ---> Free.... I've chosen an indicator I like and want to download it... There's a download button on the left... Clicked it... A window appears

"Do you haveMetaTrader 4 installed?

MetaTrader 4 is required for installing the indicator" I have MT4 installed, I clicked "Yes, I have MT4" The terminal opens and nothing happens, this indicator is not there...

I tried to download it through another browser, but when I clicked "Yes, I have MT4" there was an error "No related application for this extension"... Can you tell me what is the reason? Can I do something wrong?

 
VargusIII:

Can you give me a hint? I went to Market ---> Indicators ---> Free.... I've chosen an indicator I like and want to download it... There's a download button on the left... Clicked it... A window appears

"Do you haveMetaTrader 4 installed?

MetaTrader 4 is required for installing the indicator" I have MT4 installed, I clicked "Yes, I have MT4" The terminal opens and nothing happens, this indicator is not there...

I tried to download it through another browser, but when I clicked "Yes, I have MT4" there was an error "No associated application for this extension"... Can you tell me what is the reason? Can I do something wrong?

How about this:Where to find downloaded from the Market
 
Hello, I'm new here today, just registered and do not know anything about forex, tell me how quickly you can learn to earn without significant losses, ie stay in profit? Who is long went to his "wealth" if I may say so) Thank you in advance!
 
korrrida9:
Hello, I'm new here today, just registered and do not know anything about forex, tell me how quickly you can learn to earn without significant losses, ie stay in profit? Who is long went to his "wealth" if I may say so) Thanks in advance!
Is this a joke? )))) To make money on Forex is a mix of huge amount of work (usually people take a year or more, many hours every day), free money (usually people lose several deposits of 10-20-30 thousand dollars, 3-4 times before an understanding comes), a specific mentality (because you need to have a very rare combination of will-greed-caution), and talent (ie without flair - nowhere). So if you have the idea that you can just so easily (like 3-4 months) to understand everything and start "pumping dough" - then just do not waste your time (and money), go to the casino :). The result will be the same - but at least get some fun. Only if there is a "fuse" for many years of hard work (including work on himself), then the chances of success are, but only chances and no guarantees.
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korrrida9:
Hello, I'm new here today, just registered and do not know anything about forex, tell me how quickly you can learn to earn without significant losses, ie stay in profit? Who is long came to their "wealth" if I may say so) Thanks in advance!
This resource is intended more for programmers than for traders. I don't know how to do that, but I am convinced that we are moving in the right direction, and that the traders have to follow their strategies.
 
korrrida9:
Hello, I'm new here today, just registered and do not know anything about forex, tell me how quickly you can learn to earn without significant losses, ie stay in profit? Who is long went to his "wealth" if I may say so) Thank you in advance!
It is better to discard the hope of making a quick buck right away. You'll need a few years to study all the wisdom of trading, but even then, there's no guarantee that you'll learn to trade on the plus side. That's why it's better to think now if this long way is worth starting.
 

Hi, could you tell me where does the printf function in mt5 go when testing a strategy? I can't find it in the LOG tab, and now I can't see any message about debugging an EA.

And who logs debugging information whentesting an EA?

I'm sorry for the question, I just started programming in MT5.

 
Where do I get the password for MQL5? I want to add a signal and it asks for it. not in the letters, not in the settings either.
 
exorcist:
Where do I get the password for MQL5? I want to add a signal and it asks for it.
Maybe you need password from your trading account? Please attach a screenshot of your password.
1...306307308309310311312313314315316317318319320...1605
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