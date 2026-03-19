Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 639
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Then everything is clear. Mach on the zero bar is constantly recalculating - so the signals will come at every tick.
Try it this way:
static datetime TimeN=0;
int Signal=0;
int init()
{
return(0);
}
start()
{
//Операции выполняются только при появлении следующего бара
datetime TimeC=iTime(NULL,TF,0);
if(TimeN==0)TimeN=TimeC;
if(TimeN==TimeC && Signal==1) return;
TimeN=TimeC;
Signal=0;
//-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Сигналы
//-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
if(Open[1]>ma && Close[1]<ma)
{
bool res = SendMail("Сигнал", " Покупай");
Signal=1;
}
if(Open[1]<ma && Close[1]>ma)
{
SendMail("Сигнал", "Продавай");
Signal=1;
}
return(0);
}
In general, usually do a comparison
ma=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
ma>Open[0];
Thank you so much! Finally works as it should))
Hello. Question from a Dummie. I have purchased an Expert Advisor, everything is fine, it all works, I am satisfied with everything. I have not tried it and I do not want to buy it for a long time. Can anyone help suggest how it can be re-activated without re-payment? The only thing I see on the EA page is an offer for a new purchase and that I have 4 out of 5 activations left, but no description of how to reactivate it. Thank you
if there are 4 out of 5 activations left, then there are 4 activations left. By the way - you should not lose your activation when you upgrade, you should write to servicedesk.
It's easy to activate:
go to terminal - enter settings - community your username and password, then in terminal - Market tab - Purchased - Install.
Question for connoisseurs)
I searched for an option in MetaEditor, but couldn't find it: How to make it so that when you highlight any word all occurrences throughout the document will be highlighted? Just how uncomfortable without highlighting.
For clarity, I'm attaching an image:
Question for connoisseurs)
I searched for an option in MetaEditor, but couldn't find it: How to make it so that when you highlight any word all occurrences throughout the document will be highlighted? Just how uncomfortable without highlighting.
For clarity, I'm attaching an image:
It's very hard to find a black cat in a dark room...
Especially if it's not there.
I searched for an option in MetaEditor, but couldn't find it: How can I make it so that when any word is highlighted, all occurrences throughout the document are highlighted?
You should also look for folding ))
What is folding and what is it for?)
Seriously though, I asked it for a reason, I was hoping I hadn't learned to use ME fully in a few years. Too bad there's no such simple and handy thing(
What is folding and what is it for?)
Seriously though, I asked it for a reason, I was hoping I hadn't learned how to use ME fully in a few years. It's a pity there's not such a simple and handy thing(
ME turned out to be of no use to anyone, apparently did not shoot for MQ)).
Now all efforts are thrown to create a clone of R ))).
So I will have to code wherever it is more convenient))
The attached file contains MQL4 (classic) for Notepad++, MQL5 is still in production.I think you are a developer too, and you're asking questions in the newbies branch ))