Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 832
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good day. Please clarify how to implement two tasks (using buy signals as an example).
given: entry point - stochastic line crossing below 20
trade close - crossing of 80 level downward through the slow stochastic line
i.e. do not open several positions on the same level like on the picture attached
2. to close at the second, not at the first crossing of level 80 from top to bottom with a slow stochastic line
Good day. Please clarify how to implement two tasks (using buy signals as an example).
given: entry point - stochastic line crossing below 20
trade close - crossing of 80 level downward through the slow stochastic line
i.e. do not open several positions on the same level like on the picture attached
2) The second order would be closed at the second, not the first, crossing of level 80 downwards through the slow stochastic line
First formulate it clearly:
Please advise how to access position information in the OnTick function of a constructed Expert Advisor. At least, if it is open or not. Where can I get a pointer to the position? Or it needs to be done in some other way?
The Expert Advisor is designed by whom?Please show me the code.
The expert is designed by whom?Show the code, please.
***And I've only ever closed by trading ***
It's not clear.
VHS:
***а закрывал уже только по трейдингу ***
Vladimir Karputov:
It is not clear.
"D" and "L" next to each other on the keyboard. My mistake.
"D" and "L" next to each other on the keyboard. Wrong.
Yes, Artem, thank you very much. Apparently auto-change (or crooked hands). And the custom class and close is not trayDing, it's trayLing.
I think you can make it much easier - in your EA set the CLOSE threshold to 100, and give 0.5 weight to the signal - thus a signal with a weight of 0.5 will NEVER go past the 100 threshold