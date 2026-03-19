Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 52
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Thank you!!! Very understandable.
And here... I don't know, I'm embarrassed to just ask, but still, I'm translating the EA. Is that a complete load of bullshit? Just remove the string?
The text_color variable is declared as type color, it's an unsigned type, its value can never be less than zero.
That's your main mistake.
The text_color variable is declared as type color, it's an unsigned type, its value can never be less than zero.
That's your main mistake.
Yeah, I didn't write that, I translated it from EmQuele 4, so I'm confused as to what it is. I think maybe color can be compared to a number...
But tell me please, what is it? How this error occurs, from what, where to look in the code??? 2012.10.25 16:29:32 Completely removed print. (EURUSD,M1) cannot load indicator 'Moving Average' [4002]