Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 20

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sergeev:
........., and who doesn't need it, doesn't care about the open source code in the post.
Definitely.
 
sergeev:

you should also use all the arrays that come into OnCalcul

Your code gives an error

cannot load indicator 'Moving Average' [4302]


I could not find such an indicator in the terminal.

It was attached in my very first post of previous page. I would be grateful if you could have a look at it.

The code of indicators in four, five in the trailer. Moving Average - I have been using inclusive, as recommended in one of the articles for more convenient operation (I can find the article).

Files:
Complex2.mq5  23 kb
MovingAverages.mqh  9 kb
Complex_CHAMP.mq4  7 kb
 

Good evening! Does extern variable declaration exist in MQL5, and if so, does it mean entering a value externally? As in MQL4?

I'm sorry, even though my reference is in English, I think I understood it as the same as

input

 
Dimka-novitsek:
Good evening! Does extern variable declaration exist in MQL5, and if so, does it mean entering a value externally? Like in MQL4?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/basis/variables/inputvariables
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Input переменные
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Переменные / Input переменные
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Переменные / Input переменные - Документация по MQL5
 
Thank you!!!
 
The line from which you write spontaneously jumps to the first line, sometimes 10 times before you write where you want it to go. Terribly annoying and disturbing!!! I swear to God.
 
Dimka-novitsek:
The line from which you write spontaneously peeps out on the first line, sometimes 10 times before you write where you want it to go. Terribly annoying and annoying!!! I swear to God.

I don't quite get it. Does the cursor spontaneously move while you're typing?

Please describe it in more detail.

 
Yes, that's right. When I write, it suddenly jumps there, and I inertially write two or three more characters there, on the first line, then delete it. Cut-and-paste-all the cursor is there.
 
Dimka-novitsek:
Yeah, that's right. I'm writing and it suddenly jumps there, and then I inertia makes me write two or three symbols there, in the first line, and then delete it. All the cursor is there.

Not on a laptop (or a small/uncomfortable keyboard) does this happen?

I have exactly the same thing sometimes when working on my laptop, whose keyboard has a sensitive life of its own. And in different programs.

This does not happen on a normal desktop with a normal keyboard, even though I write tons of text a day.

 
No, the keyboard is fine, it's big. And it has never jumped like that in other Mysts - in notepad, for example, or in the fourth meta-editors. True, it seems to have improved, but it still jumps.
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