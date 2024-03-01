MQL5 The chart does not show the data
So, you should close the chart (which is related to this broker), after that - you can try to use MetaQuotes-Demo account to update the MT5, and connect to the other demo account after that, and open the other chart (which will be related to the other broker).
I am not sure that this will work but this might work for you.
You can go to the View Menu and select symbols.
Then you can try to down the data by entering the details and click on request button.
After that just reopen or refresh the chart and it should plot the chart.
thanks for the reply. It doesn't work at all, the error is still not fixed
did you manage to fix this problem? i have the same headache
The charts and the price on the charts are related to the broker.
If the chart is empty (no price on the chart so it may be for the following reason:
- bad connection of your Metatrader to the trading account (what to do: improve/change internet connection);
- the broker is having some issue for the chart/prices incl maintenance (what to do: ask the broker, or change the broker);
- your chart was opened during the past/previous connection of Metatrader to the trading account (what to do: close the chart and open it once again).
As you can see, my MQL5 can't get chart even though I changed accounts, update to the latest version... And it happens in every pair.
I'm using Windows 11 dev. The price at the market watch is still showing correctly, but the chart is not. Can anyone tell me how to fix that problem?