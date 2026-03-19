Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 398
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Good afternoon!
I am new to mql, I would like to ask if there is a ready-made indicator that would read the same-type (downward, upward) Japanese candlesticks (on any timeframe) and at a certain number of candlesticks in a row (for example 5 bullish candlesticks) - would give alerts or make some kind of signal?
Thanks for that.
Good afternoon!
I am new to mql, I would like to ask if there is a ready-made indicator that would read the same-type (downward, upward) Japanese candlesticks (on any timeframe) and at a certain number of candlesticks in a row (for example 5 bullish) - would give alerts or make some kind of signal?
Thanks for that.
Hi all, can you explain to a newcomer why the NZDUSD went up when the NZD key rate was lowered?
Help a fool to understand. I want to remove all limits by brute force. Insert code from directory, compiler frowns.
if(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ||
OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ||
OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ||
OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP )
{
bool CExpert:: DeleteOrders()
{
bool result=false;
int total=OrdersTotal();
//---
for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
{
if(m_order.Select(OrderGetTicket(i)))
{
if(m_order.Symbol()!=m_symbol.Name()) continue;
result|=DeleteOrder();
}
}
//---
return(result);
}
}
Help a fool to understand. I want to remove all limits by brute force. Insert code from directory, compiler frowns.
if(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ||
OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ||
OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ||
OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP )
{
bool CExpert:: DeleteOrders()
{
bool result=false;
int total=OrdersTotal();
//---
for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
{
if(m_order.Select(OrderGetTicket(i)))
{
if(m_order.Symbol()!=m_symbol.Name()) continue;
result|=DeleteOrder();
}
}
//---
return(result);
}
}
Alexander Voronkov, 2015.07.24 22:14
Because the volumes
Because the volume of purchases exceeded the volume of sales. That is, the balance of demand exceeded supply and, as a consequence, there was a price increase.
HELP A FOOL TO DELETE BAY LIMIT - DELETE IT SAYS TRADING IS NOT ALLOWED?????????