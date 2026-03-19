Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 398

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Hi all, can you explain to a newcomer why the NZDUSD pair went up when the NZD key rate was lowered?
 

Good afternoon!

I am new to mql, I would like to ask if there is a ready-made indicator that would read the same-type (downward, upward) Japanese candlesticks (on any timeframe) and at a certain number of candlesticks in a row (for example 5 bullish candlesticks) - would give alerts or make some kind of signal?

Thanks for that.

 
xoro1987:

Good afternoon!

I am new to mql, I would like to ask if there is a ready-made indicator that would read the same-type (downward, upward) Japanese candlesticks (on any timeframe) and at a certain number of candlesticks in a row (for example 5 bullish) - would give alerts or make some kind of signal?

Thanks for that.


 
Kontra64:
Hi all, can you explain to a newcomer why the NZDUSD went up when the NZD key rate was lowered?
Because the volume of purchases became greater than the volume of sales. That is, the balance was broken demand exceeded supply and as a consequence there was an increase in price.
 

Help a fool to understand. I want to remove all limits by brute force. Insert code from directory, compiler frowns.

if(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ||

          OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP  ||

          OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ||

          OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP )

        {

         bool CExpert:: DeleteOrders()

  {

   bool result=false;

   int  total=OrdersTotal();

//---

   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)

     {

      if(m_order.Select(OrderGetTicket(i)))

        {

         if(m_order.Symbol()!=m_symbol.Name()) continue;

         result|=DeleteOrder();

        }

     }

//---

   return(result);

  }

        }

[Deleted]  
Maksim Slovakov:

Help a fool to understand. I want to remove all limits by brute force. Insert code from directory, compiler frowns.

if(OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ||

          OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP  ||

          OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ||

          OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE)==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP )

        {

         bool CExpert:: DeleteOrders()

  {

   bool result=false;

   int  total=OrdersTotal();

//---

   for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)

     {

      if(m_order.Select(OrderGetTicket(i)))

        {

         if(m_order.Symbol()!=m_symbol.Name()) continue;

         result|=DeleteOrder();

        }

     }

//---

   return(result);

  }

        }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     OrderDel.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
CTrade mytrade;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      ulong ticket=OrderGetTicket(i);
      if(ticket!=0)
        {
         mytrade.OrderDelete(ticket);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Try this for MT5
 


Alexander Voronkov, 2015.07.24 22:14



Are Bear() and Bull() indicators?
 
Vitalii Ananev:
Because the volumes
Vitalii Ananev:
Because the volume of purchases exceeded the volume of sales. That is, the balance of demand exceeded supply and, as a consequence, there was a price increase.
Thank you!
 
HELP A FOOL TO DELETE BAY LIMIT - DELETE IT SAYS TRADE BANNED?????????
 
j19823103:
HELP A FOOL TO DELETE BAY LIMIT - DELETE IT SAYS TRADING IS NOT ALLOWED?????????
Knock on the door to DC support.
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