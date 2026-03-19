Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 396
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Is the array filled in correctly? Try filling it like this:
You should first make sure that the array is filled with ticks correctly, and then try to smooth them out with the swiping tool.
Thank you. I will try your version. It seems to fill correctly...
See my post above... I've checked five or more ticks manually by Alert - the output is correct - everything matches the MT screen.
I can't get the values with the wand...
Am I getting them right with it at all?
Is the array filled in correctly? Try filling it like this:
First, make sure that the array is filled with ticks correctly, and then try to smooth it out with the wizard.
I checked it manually - it fills correctly. Here it fills in the right way. Three fresh parameters
from the three outermost cells, all is OK. But MA is not smoothed...
I can't figure it out...
:-) Vlad hi.
Put (copy) in different folders.
Can't two neighbouring ticks have the same bid price on a four marker, can they?
A tick is the arrival of a new price.
So I'm not filling in the bid array correctly... Thank you, Artyom. I'll look into it...
Although this is from the forum of the Moscow Stock Exchange:
"Generally, a tick is the minimal possible price change, but many (like me) mean by a tick a new deal, the price may not even change, and may fly away at once by several points, then it will be considered a tick, respectively, 1 tick = 1 deal, the price change in this case does not matter".
I fill the array of ticks of bid price with indicator.
And sometimes neighbouring cells have the same price... And sometimes they don't...
I can't figure it out...
I'm going to put in a five-digit real and check it out.
Is it possible?
That at the same time (second) - the indicator counted on the ndd real that two ticks at the same price got in.
It happens... Wasn`t Renat saying that ticks may come in batches?
Thank you.
Fundamentals of exchange pricing, why the price moves
Ticks can generally be at the same price level. Whether or not tick prices should differ depends on the specifics of the particular marketplace, but I would not advise you to base your indicator on this.
Is it possible?
That at the same time (second) - the indicator counted on the ndd real that two ticks at the same price got in.
It happens... Didn't Renat write that ticks can come in batches?
Thank you.
You look at what the asc was at the moment the two ticks came in with the same price. Maybe there was a widening or narrowing of the spread at that point.
....
I once observed that during a highly volatile news release the bid was almost standing still and the asc flew away several pips larger than the average spread.
Look at the asc at the moment when the two ticks with the same price arrived. Perhaps there was a widening or narrowing of the spread at that point.
....
I once observed that during a highly volatile news release the bid was almost standing still and the asc flew away several pips larger than the average spread size.
Oooooh! Right, right... Thank you. Yes - visually saw it myself...
I will put the ask in this indicator as well... for review.
But the question is, why can't it be trained? The rest is solved...
On code development on the Speedometr strategy.
I am writing two indicators in it. I need to average the MA ticks in their array for the algorithm...
I'm talking about this algorithm and the TC
my first post on this page before underlining:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/61389/page19
Fundamentals of exchange pricing, why the price moves
Ticks can generally be at the same price level. Whether tick prices should differ depends on the specifics of the particular marketplace, but I would not advise to base your indicator on this.
Got it. Thank you. I read the article, but have forgotten it.
It's not the basis, but the component...
By the way, just thought of you... No kidding. Something Vasily does not comment... :-)
I'm talking about this algorithm and the CU.
My first post on this page before underlining:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/61389/page19
The direct links here have started to get rubbish.
The MA on ticks array is displayed incorrectly there, but the ticks are written by the indicator correctly...