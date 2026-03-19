Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 403
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It's normal for me not to sleep for 24 hours.
Help
There's a drop left. the legs are growing from this function.................................
Do you know how to use the help f1 click on ordermodify and read everything there carefully...
One smartest person will write and the rest will think they don't need help. And write the post all over again.
Thanks to you, oh great one.
What do you think, a person who has written an EA of more than 200 lines (I know not many, this is for reference) with 9 warnings knows how to use F1!
This"ModifyOrders" function is manually prescribed and there is no F1 call for it.
The errors state that the operators must be selected, or checked, there is no mention of this in F1.
One smartest person will write and the rest will think they don't need help. And write the post all over again.
Thanks to you, oh great one.
What do you think, a person who has written an EA of more than 200 lines (I know not many, this is for reference) with 9 warnings knows how to use F1!
This"ModifyOrders" function is manually prescribed and there is no F1 call for it.
The errors state that the operators must be selected, or checked, there is no mention of this in F1.
The order opening and modification functions must return values so there are no warnings.
Or remove #property strict
It's normal for me not to sleep for 24 hours.
Help
There's a drop left. the legs are growing from this "Modifi order" function I think
One smartest person will write and the rest will think they don't need help. And write the post all over again.
Thanks to you, oh great one.
What do you think, a person who has written an EA of more than 200 lines (I know not many, this is for reference) with 9 warnings knows how to use F1!
This"ModifyOrders" function is manually prescribed and there is no F1 call for it.
The errors state that the operators must be selected, or checked, there is no mention of this in F1.
................
I'm not talking about this function... not about your custom one. Can you read?
I don't think not only can't use f1 but he hasn't learned how to read either. Still tightened on all the handbrakes is.
bool x = OrderModify ();
Int y = OrderSend ();
These functions should return a boolean type value. I'm from mobile. I don't have ME. Is it clear now?
Or remove #property strict
"
removed "#property strict " and fixed 3 warnings (what is it that caused the warnings) ?
" pointed to my " ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,Bid,Slippage,0,0,comment,Magic,0,Red); " added . errors remained, on returning value from modifier and opening
You're all saying that the parameter "OrderModify () , OrderSend ();" should return a value, but I do not understand how certain operators to purchase and modify can return a value when I have more than 3 in the body of the command "start" and return only 1,
"Functions for opening and modifying orders must return values to avoid warnings.
Or remove #property strict
"
removed "#property strict " and fixed 3 warnings (what is it that caused the warnings) ?
" pointed to my " ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,Bid,Slippage,0,0,comment,Magic,0,Red); " added . errors remained, on returning value from modifier and opening
You're all saying that the parameter "OrderModify () ,OrderSend ();" should return a value, but I do not understand how certain operators to purchase and modify can return a value when I have more than 3 in the body of the command "start" and return only 1,
It's simple, it's not the Start function that returns a value, but each trade function at the end of execution. For example, OrderModify() will return false when order modification is unsuccessful and true when it is successful. And if you write the code:
If there is an execution error, a line with the error number will appear in the terminal log, e.g:
"modify order error #1"
It's simple, it's not the Start function that returns a value, but each trade function upon completion of execution. For example, OrderModify() will return false if the order modification was unsuccessful and true if it was successful. And if you write the code:
then if there is an execution error, the terminal log will show a line with the error number, for example:
I feel like a complete idiot.
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Already revised the video course from the beginning))).
Well, I finally fixed it.)
Help! It's me again.
Not a single warning,not a single error but the test is slowing down as soon as I open an order and modify the order (and the test chart stops too)
Maybe I did not correctly fix the order Modify?