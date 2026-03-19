Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 397

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Arsen_Syharev:
Can someone tell me why the indicator arrows are shifted forward a bar when a new bar appears?
Not sure, but perhaps we should first describe the algorithm in such a way that the whole indicator on the whole history is not overwritten every tick?
 

Can you tell me how to view the chart for a specific date in Metatrader?

For example, I would like to see on the M5 timeframe on August 7, 2013.

Not to scroll through...

 
lactone:

Can you tell me how to view the chart for a specific date in Metatrader?

For example, I would like to see on the M5 timeframe on August 7, 2013.

I don't want to scroll...

You can do this:

  1. Draw a vertical line, then specify the desired date in its settings. After that, right click on the chart and in the list of objects highlight your line and click "Show". If there is a history, the graph will scroll to this line. To clarify: Before you do this, disable the "Auto-scrolling chart to end with new ticks" - 1.
  2. Quick navigation bar.
 
lactone:

Can you tell me how to view the chart for a specific date in Metatrader?

For example, I would like to see on the M5 timeframe on August 7, 2013.

Not to scroll through...

Double click in the bottom left corner of the chart, in the area where the timeline is located. A small window will open where you can enter the desired date and click enter. The graph will automatically move to the date you specified.
 
Karputov Vladimir:

You can do this:

  1. Draw a vertical line, then specify the desired date in its settings. After that, right click on the chart and in the object list highlight your line and click "Show". If there is a history, the graph will scroll to this line. To clarify: Before this, it is necessary to disable the "Auto-scrolling chart to the end with the arrival of new ticks" - .
  2. Quick navigation line.
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Double-click in the bottom left corner of the chart, where the timeline is located. A small window will open where you can enter the desired date and press enter. The chart will automatically jump to the date you entered.

Thank you!

But there's not enough history...

 
lactone:

Thank you!

But the story is missing...

So it just doesn't exist. Unfortunately this problem is not solved.
 

Good day, dear coryphaei))) Question:

- Is there a Renko indicator on mt5 similar to 6MTH_Renko_Chart_Builder_Indi_Ver_02.mq4

If there is a possibility to use Renko chart in mql5, a normal inductor or an Expert Advisor that would run offline.

(Thank you for your attention!)

I started to modify the indicator from mql4 - mql5 has no analogue of FileOpenHistory function

 
Is there a function to get the maximum Ask for the specified bars? The maximum and minimum Bid will probably always be LOW and HIGH bars?
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Nauris:
Is there a function to get the maximum Ask for the specified bars? The maximum and minimum Bid will probably always be LOW and HIGH bars?
No for Ask, but the second one is correct.
 
Vladimir Zubov:
Not for Ask, but the second one is correct.
Thank you!
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