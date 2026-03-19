Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 397
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Can someone tell me why the indicator arrows are shifted forward a bar when a new bar appears?
Can you tell me how to view the chart for a specific date in Metatrader?
For example, I would like to see on the M5 timeframe on August 7, 2013.
Not to scroll through...
Can you tell me how to view the chart for a specific date in Metatrader?
For example, I would like to see on the M5 timeframe on August 7, 2013.
I don't want to scroll...
You can do this:
Can you tell me how to view the chart for a specific date in Metatrader?
For example, I would like to see on the M5 timeframe on August 7, 2013.
Not to scroll through...
You can do this:
Double-click in the bottom left corner of the chart, where the timeline is located. A small window will open where you can enter the desired date and press enter. The chart will automatically jump to the date you entered.
Thank you!
But there's not enough history...
Thank you!
But the story is missing...
Good day, dear coryphaei))) Question:
- Is there a Renko indicator on mt5 similar to 6MTH_Renko_Chart_Builder_Indi_Ver_02.mq4
If there is a possibility to use Renko chart in mql5, a normal inductor or an Expert Advisor that would run offline.
(Thank you for your attention!)
I started to modify the indicator from mql4 - mql5 has no analogue of FileOpenHistory function
Is there a function to get the maximum Ask for the specified bars? The maximum and minimum Bid will probably always be LOW and HIGH bars?
Not for Ask, but the second one is correct.