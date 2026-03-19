Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 365
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Hi! Look carefully at the name of the fields in the trade request structure. fill_type should be replaced with type_filling. SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK must be replaced by ORDER_FILLING_FOK.
P/S/ Better use the CTrade trade class. It allows you to place orders without filling tedious trade structure.
Compiled it with no questions asked:
Separate working method for creating orders in MT5 with examples for market, stop and limit - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/155593/page3#1013947
What is the error?
After upgrading to 830 build it started appearing regularly every day. I've been upgrading consistently - version after version. The Expert Advisor, of course, crashes after it appears...
What kind of mistake?
After upgrade to 830th build, started to appear regularly every day. I updated sequentially - version after version. Advisor, of course, after its appearance falls out...
:-)
You have taken too many customers at one time. Kamp - no luck with them.
P.S. I wish from the bottom of my heart that there were as many of them as possible - adequate and with money!
:-)
You have taken too many customers at one time. Kamp - no luck with them.
P.S. I wish from the bottom of my heart that there were as many of them as possible - adequate and with money!
Where can you get so many of them? I can't take them myself.
But ... thank you
What is the error?
After upgrading to 830 build it started appearing regularly every day. I have been upgrading consistently - version after version. The Expert Advisor, of course, crashes after it appears...
Is the advisor calling for a self-written dll?