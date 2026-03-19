Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 365

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Vasiliy Sokolov:

Hi! Look carefully at the name of the fields in the trade request structure. fill_type should be replaced with type_filling. SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK must be replaced by ORDER_FILLING_FOK.

P/S/ Better use the CTrade trade class. It allows you to place orders without filling tedious trade structure.

Hi Vasily! Thank you. I'll be busy.
 

Compiled it with no questions asked:

[Deleted]  
Roman Shiredchenko:
Separate working method for creating orders in MT5 with examples for market, stop and limit - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/155593/page3#1013947
 
artemiusgreat:
Separate working method for creating orders in MT5 with examples for market, stop and limit - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/155593/page3#1013947
Thank you.
 
Hello Hello, Can you advise how to set this EA toallow trading at a certain time and disable London and US session trading it would be nice to thank you all for your help
Files:
Angel_A1.mq4  20 kb
 

What is the error?

2015.06.04 00:32:46.750 Access violation read to 0x071828C8 in 'D:\New MT4\MQL4\Experts\Заказы\Имя_заказчика\ex_SK_v1.03.ex4'

After upgrading to 830 build it started appearing regularly every day. I've been upgrading consistently - version after version. The Expert Advisor, of course, crashes after it appears...

 
Artyom Trishkin:

What kind of mistake?

After upgrade to 830th build, started to appear regularly every day. I updated sequentially - version after version. Advisor, of course, after its appearance falls out...

:-)

You have taken too many customers at one time. Kamp - no luck with them.

P.S. I wish from the bottom of my heart that there were as many of them as possible - adequate and with money!

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

:-)

You have taken too many customers at one time. Kamp - no luck with them.

P.S. I wish from the bottom of my heart that there were as many of them as possible - adequate and with money!

Where can you get so many of them? I can't take them myself.

But ... thank you

 
Artyom Trishkin:

What is the error?

After upgrading to 830 build it started appearing regularly every day. I have been upgrading consistently - version after version. The Expert Advisor, of course, crashes after it appears...

Is the Expert Advisor calling a self-written dll?
 
Vitalie Postolache:
Is the advisor calling for a self-written dll?
No. Everything is standard. Most of it is data array and graphics work.
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