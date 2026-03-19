Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 367

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Karputov Vladimir:
Activate the option: Settings - Charts - Precise timeline. You will then be able to draw between bars.
Thanks, but I am in MQL4 . I did not find it in MT4. I think I have come to the wrong forum :(
 
VictorD:
Thank you, but I am in MQL4 . I couldn't find it in MT4. I think I have come to the wrong forum :(
Yes, you have to specify the terminal you are looking for.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
That one, but make it clear in the question which terminal you are talking about.
Ok, got it. Still: Is it possible to do this in MQL4?
 
VictorD:
OK, got it. Still: Is it possible to do this on MQL4 ?
No. The H1 bar, for example, includes M30, M15, M5 and M1. All the lines will be overlapping. How do you expect them to be separated on different bars (?) if their open times are within (inside) one bar - the oldest one, in this example - inside the H1 bar.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
No. The H1 bar, for example, includes M30, M15, M5 and M1. All the lines would be overlapping. How do you even imagine to spread them across different bars (?) if their opening times lie within (inside) one bar - that oldest one, for this example - inside the H1 bar.
It's a pity, alright. I've already been advised not to bother with vertical lines, and to separate markers vertically. Thank you for your participation.
 

advise me how to move the cross - which is in the red oval in place of the red cross. or swap columns

i closed orders a couple of times accidentally when i hit the cross instead of the scroll bar on the right

 
valeriy odintsov:

advise me how to move the cross - which is in the red oval in place of the red cross. or swap columns

I accidentally closed orders a couple of times when hitting the cross instead of the right scrollbar.

Unfortunately, there is no way. This possibility is not provided. You just have to be more attentive next time. You will get a good luck.
 

Can you please tell me why a Stop order (without an expiry time set in the strategy tester) may be deleted (apart from the EA's actions)? I noticed that this happens at the moment when the price passes the level of an active order (i.e. conversion to buy/sell) - price slippage does not pass.

 
Vladimir Belev:

Can you please tell me why a Stop order (without an expiry time set in the strategy tester) may be deleted (apart from the EA's actions)? I noticed that this happens at the moment when the price passes the level of an active order (i.e. conversion to buy/sell) - price slippage does not pass.

There is no such code in the beginning of the code by any chance?

Signal_Expiration
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Is there a code like this at the beginning of the code, by any chance?

no
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