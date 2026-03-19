Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 367
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Activate the option: Settings - Charts - Precise timeline. You will then be able to draw between bars.
Thank you, but I am in MQL4 . I couldn't find it in MT4. I think I have come to the wrong forum :(
That one, but make it clear in the question which terminal you are talking about.
OK, got it. Still: Is it possible to do this on MQL4 ?
No. The H1 bar, for example, includes M30, M15, M5 and M1. All the lines would be overlapping. How do you even imagine to spread them across different bars (?) if their opening times lie within (inside) one bar - that oldest one, for this example - inside the H1 bar.
advise me how to move the cross - which is in the red oval in place of the red cross. or swap columns
i closed orders a couple of times accidentally when i hit the cross instead of the scroll bar on the right
advise me how to move the cross - which is in the red oval in place of the red cross. or swap columns
I accidentally closed orders a couple of times when hitting the cross instead of the right scrollbar.
Can you please tell me why a Stop order (without an expiry time set in the strategy tester) may be deleted (apart from the EA's actions)? I noticed that this happens at the moment when the price passes the level of an active order (i.e. conversion to buy/sell) - price slippage does not pass.
Can you please tell me why a Stop order (without an expiry time set in the strategy tester) may be deleted (apart from the EA's actions)? I noticed that this happens at the moment when the price passes the level of an active order (i.e. conversion to buy/sell) - price slippage does not pass.
There is no such code in the beginning of the code by any chance?
Is there a code like this at the beginning of the code, by any chance?