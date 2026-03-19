Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 358
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valeravilks:
Good afternoon. I have such a problem. I have started to study MQL and am writing an EA. When I compile and then run my EA, it opens EURUSD one hour chart, but I have not specified which chart to open. I have prescribed the opening of Euro dollar for 5 minutes. First it opens Euro dollar by an hour, and then by 5 minutes. How can I delete the hour chart? Here is the code of the Expert Advisor. Thanks for the tip in advance.
In the tester, there is a timeframe setting (see picture)
Can someone explain why I can't make a correct screenshot during visual testing, I added a line to the EA after opening an order:
if(IsVisualMode())
{
string st="expert\\\"+TimeToStr(TimeLocal(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES);
WindowScreenShot(st+".gif",800,600);
}
screenshot is properly made to specified folder with specified name, but it's null (zero bytes)
Hi, started using FileOpen, i.e. write some information to a text file, got it all figured out, only one thing:
What should be added to the code so that when the file is opened for writing. on the top line are the column names
Read the log messages, maybe there are error messages, if there are no errors then check the expert's logic.
how to remove the signal from mql5 ???
People! I have something on my demo account, the pending orders don't open when EAs are working.
At first their colour in the window is green, then the price passes by and the colour becomes yellow. GBPUSD, AUDNZD, USDCHF, USDCAD sometimes open. Orders are -44 at most, minimum lot, enough depo. Maybe someone will tell me on the fly,
Sample attached:
People! I have something on my demo account, the pending orders don't open when EAs are working.
At first their colour in the window is green, then the price passes by and the colour becomes yellow. GBPUSD, AUDNZD, USDCHF, USDCAD sometimes open. Orders are -44 at most, minimum lot, enough depo. Maybe someone will tell me on the fly,
Sample attached:
Good afternoon.
The question is as follows . MT4 is running on a VPS under Linux.
Market is not working in that case. I download a free EA on my home computer with MT4 on Windows. I put it on MT4 on VPS.
EA is visible in the EA window, but it won't launch - it says invalid 'C:\Program Files\ForexClub MT4\MQL4\Experts\Market\xxxxx.ex4' license
How do I run an EA in MT4 under Linux?