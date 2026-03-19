Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 370
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Here is a piece of code where this function is used. In this example, symbols specified by user (Symbols array) are included in "Market Watch" window. If there is no such symbol, the appropriate message is displayed. Do not be lazy to read the help for this function, it is clearly written there.
P.S.
In order for the Expert Advisor (indicator) to work correctly with any symbols, they should be enabled in the "Market Watch" window, this function is just for this purpose.
Yep, got it. for the robot - I'll fix it. I will do it. If I have any questions, I will write it here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
It all depends on the requirements and needs of the program. Here's also a piece of code in OnInit(), which prepares the required symbols and graphs depending on EA settings.
Well, here you can only look at the principle. Maybe it will help ;)
It all depends on the requirements and needs of the program. Here is also a piece of code in OnInit(), which prepares the required symbols and graphs depending on the EA settings.
Well, here you can only look at the principle. Maybe it will help ;)
Artem - I've written to you in person. Check it out. Plz.
Artem - I've written to you in person. Check it out. Plz.
Looked again - nothing...
I got to leave in 15 minutes. Hurry up ;)
Looked again - nothing...
I have to leave in 15 minutes. Hurry up ;)
can't write - how - I don't have that option there...
help....
I can't write how - I don't have that option there...
help....
You click on my name -- go to my profile -- there's a "Write a message" button at the top right.
Although ... I already wrote it myself -- answer it.
You click on my name -- go to my profile -- there's a button at the top right that says "Write a message".
Although... I already wrote it myself -- answer it.
I can't write how - I don't have that option there...
help....
Oh man... It's about damn time.
Yeah, well... and I was dumb enough to send him a message in a private message.
Oh, well... It's been written, read, and eaten.