Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 900
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No doubt the advisor attached to si modifies vtbr
If you attach an EA to vtbr it does not modify si, it only works on its own instrument
Do you have any explanation for this?
There is no modification in the code except this one:
Attach log lines that show modification (don't spare lines - take + 3 from top and bottom)
Added.
And show OnInit().
Attach log lines that show the modification (don't spare the lines - take + 3 at the top and bottom)
Added.
And show OnInit().
Situation: I delete T/R manually, EA puts it again.
Situation: I delete T/P manually, the EA is put back on.
Please give information: full text of EA, on which server you connect, how much balance, what build of terminal. I would like to check it.
Only one thing: if you test NOT on MetaQuotes-Demo, but on exchange server - here without me.
Please give me some information: the full text of the EA, which server you connect to, how much the balance is, which build of the terminal. I would like to check it.
Only one thing: if you are testing NOT on MetaQuotes-Demo, but on an exchange server - here without me.
This is FORTS. And if the problem occurs only in one place and with a particular futures, maybe it is easier to go through the debugger? I'm sorry, I got confused. It seems that the debugger does not work on Expert Advisors.
This is FORTS. And if the problem occurs only in one place and with a particular futures, maybe it's easier to go through the debugger?
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FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.07.13 17:15
*** on exchange server - here without me.
Situation: I delete the T/P manually, the advisor puts it back in.
Please run this code:ListPositions.
Check position type (BUY or SELL) and symbol name match. Also need to specify the NAME of the trading server and the BILD of the terminal.
Please run this code:ListPositions.
Check position type (BUY or SELL) and symbol name match. You also need to specify trading server NAME and BILD of the terminal.
Result:
open-broker build last, 1881. On vtbr sets T/R=0 and on someone else's instrument si, sets T/R which should be on vtbr.
Who to address?
Result:
Open-broker build last.
Who do I contact?
I have an account at FORTS bx. Can you send me the EA and its settings? If you do not want to "light up" the logic of the EA, you can send me any cut version, as long as you can simulate an error. And forts will close in two hours.And a detailed description of how to simulate an error.
I have a FORTS bx account. Can you send me the EA and the settings. If you don't want to make the EA's logic "light", you can throw in any cut version, as long as you can simulate an error. And Forts will close in two hours.
What to hide, entrance by MA, averaging) Look at the PM, please.
There's a lot of extra stuff inside that's left over from working on a hedge account.
Result:
open-broker build last, 1881. On vtbr puts T/P=0 and on someone else's tool, si, puts T/P which should be on vtbr.
Who do I contact?
Thanks for the clarification.
If you use a code that is very similar to my examples, please send me your EA. I am now logging trades in more detail. I will look at it and fix the code. I will check it later.