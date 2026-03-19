Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1419
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it's a perennial problem that developers don't want to answer.
which is cheaper to get all of it at once, or the 2 necessary parts
they didn't say anything about my last question in another thread either, apparently they are busy with something else. or rather they don't know themselves. and there is no one to find out.
Last question - is it about accessing GlobalVariables ?
This is a very "expensive operation", so the less frequent the better. It is better to save data between OnDeinit and OnInit via files and SQLite.
The previous question is about accessing GlobalVariables ?
This is a very "expensive operation", so the less frequent the better. It is better to save data between OnDeinit and OnInit via files and SQLite.
Maxim, when did you check the global variables of the terminal?
I insist too much, perhaps you should not use them, but why can they be so slow? 1kb of text is not a problem at all.
this very nuance was a question to the developers, but there is no one there to tell how everything works. they can only ban quickly.
Maxim, when did you check the global variables of the terminal?
I'm being overly insistent, maybe you shouldn't use it, but why can it be so slow? 1kb of text is no problem at all to have
this very nuance was as a question to the developers, but there is no one there to tell how everything works. they can only ban quickly.
when I used :-) once I put it in a frequent timer and then it took a long time to figure out why the load and everything slows down...And if you don't tick the temporary checkbox, they can even make a hole in the SSD.
They may look like Atomic, but they're nothing like Atomic.
It is not that you should not use them at all, but you should think three times and write yourself an explanatory note in the style of "being in a sober mind and sound memory, without outside coercion, I decided to use GlobalVars for the purpose of XXX and nothing else".
when I used :-) once I put it in the frequent timer and then I had to figure out for a long time why the load and everything slows down...And if you don't check the temporary checkbox, they can even make a hole in the SSD.
They look like Atomic, but they are not.
It is not that you should not use them at all, but you should think three times and write yourself an explanatory note in the style of "being in a sober mind and sound memory, without outside coercion, I decided to use GlobalVars for the purpose of XXX and nothing else".
The developer says that the recording is optimal, and there is a function that immediately writes to a file.
Of course Renat has often mentioned that ssd's cost pennies nowadays, he probably forgot his income level, and ordinary citizens
Hi, everybody!
I am interested in this question. Is it possible to get data from the indicator to the Expert Advisor. Except for those stored in the buffer?
Let's say there is an indicator, and it has a value of a variable, which I need to get into the Expert Advisor to further perform operations with this variable in the Expert Advisor.
Hey, everybody!
I am interested in this question. Is it possible to get data from the indicator to the Expert Advisor. Except for those stored in the buffer?
Let's say there is an indicator, and it has a variable value, which I need to get into the Expert Advisor to further perform operations with this variable in the Expert Advisor.
It can be done through a global variable or by writing to a file myself - this is if using standard means.
I tried to solve the problem by roundabout manoeuvres, but only made it more complicated and wasted time. Please help me. The point is this:
There is an indicator (attached). I am trying to summarise all the distances between the vertices and bases to find the average series in the points and then in the candlesticks.
That is, to find the sum of the distances, and the quantities.
The only thing I could do was to get into the indicator itself, and insert this:
But it is very inconvenient . Because it gives the following:
That is, the same value gives out repeatedly (every tick). How can I make it to give a ready result once (for example: Average number of candles between tops and bases, or Total sum of distances in points/ candles between tops and bases)?
Hi, everybody,
The question is as follows.
I have a csv file with buy and sell signals 1 and 0. Can you recommend a code of a simple EA for backtest, so that I can just screw in TP SL and this file? I don't really want to learn MQL5 for such a simple task.
Thanks in advance.
3. prohibit DLL and remove all indicators and advisors that you do not understand.
2. in the personal cabinet DC, disconnect from all groups, signals, consultants, and everything similar.
1. change your trading account passwords