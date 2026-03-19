Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1419

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lynxntech #:

it's a perennial problem that developers don't want to answer.

which is cheaper to get all of it at once, or the 2 necessary parts

they didn't say anything about my last question in another thread either, apparently they are busy with something else. or rather they don't know themselves. and there is no one to find out.

Last question - is it about accessing GlobalVariables ?

This is a very "expensive operation", so the less frequent the better. It is better to save data between OnDeinit and OnInit via files and SQLite.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

The previous question is about accessing GlobalVariables ?

This is a very "expensive operation", so the less frequent the better. It is better to save data between OnDeinit and OnInit via files and SQLite.

Maxim, when did you check the global variables of the terminal?

I insist too much, perhaps you should not use them, but why can they be so slow? 1kb of text is not a problem at all.

this very nuance was a question to the developers, but there is no one there to tell how everything works. they can only ban quickly.

 
lynxntech #:

Maxim, when did you check the global variables of the terminal?

I'm being overly insistent, maybe you shouldn't use it, but why can it be so slow? 1kb of text is no problem at all to have

this very nuance was as a question to the developers, but there is no one there to tell how everything works. they can only ban quickly.

when I used :-) once I put it in a frequent timer and then it took a long time to figure out why the load and everything slows down...And if you don't tick the temporary checkbox, they can even make a hole in the SSD.

They may look like Atomic, but they're nothing like Atomic.

It is not that you should not use them at all, but you should think three times and write yourself an explanatory note in the style of "being in a sober mind and sound memory, without outside coercion, I decided to use GlobalVars for the purpose of XXX and nothing else".

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

when I used :-) once I put it in the frequent timer and then I had to figure out for a long time why the load and everything slows down...And if you don't check the temporary checkbox, they can even make a hole in the SSD.

They look like Atomic, but they are not.

It is not that you should not use them at all, but you should think three times and write yourself an explanatory note in the style of "being in a sober mind and sound memory, without outside coercion, I decided to use GlobalVars for the purpose of XXX and nothing else".

The developer says that the recording is optimal, and there is a function that immediately writes to a file.

Of course Renat has often mentioned that ssd's cost pennies nowadays, he probably forgot his income level, and ordinary citizens

 

Hi, everybody!

I am interested in this question. Is it possible to get data from the indicator to the Expert Advisor. Except for those stored in the buffer?

Let's say there is an indicator, and it has a value of a variable, which I need to get into the Expert Advisor to further perform operations with this variable in the Expert Advisor.

 
Alexey Belyakov #:

Hey, everybody!

I am interested in this question. Is it possible to get data from the indicator to the Expert Advisor. Except for those stored in the buffer?

Let's say there is an indicator, and it has a variable value, which I need to get into the Expert Advisor to further perform operations with this variable in the Expert Advisor.

It can be done through a global variable or by writing to a file myself - this is if using standard means.

 

I tried to solve the problem by roundabout manoeuvres, but only made it more complicated and wasted time. Please help me. The point is this:

There is an indicator (attached). I am trying to summarise all the distances between the vertices and bases to find the average series in the points and then in the candlesticks.

That is, to find the sum of the distances, and the quantities.

The only thing I could do was to get into the indicator itself, and insert this:

But it is very inconvenient . Because it gives the following:


That is, the same value gives out repeatedly (every tick). How can I make it to give a ready result once (for example: Average number of candles between tops and bases, or Total sum of distances in points/ candles between tops and bases)?

Files:
gannmaintrend.ex5  38 kb
gannmaintrend.mq5  18 kb
 

Hi, everybody,

The question is as follows.

I have a csv file with buy and sell signals 1 and 0. Can you recommend a code of a simple EA for backtest, so that I can just screw in TP SL and this file? I don't really want to learn MQL5 for such a simple task.

Thanks in advance.

 
Hello ! I am not a beginner, but I was surprised, as a beginner, by the extraneous management of my trailing stop losses in the MT5 trading terminal. I trade manually, with trailing stop setting and when I got acquainted with MetaQuotes trading terminal, on demo account, my trading system, which has been worked out for a long time with other brokers, started to close trades independently.... all in random order, no regularity. I have already gone over the parameters, imagining the quote jumps, when the trading server is sluggish. Waiting in ambush, waiting for such an unscheduled closing of trailing stoploss, also does not work, the beast was more cunning than me) If someone from more experienced traders, this is familiar, enlighten please? Or suggest what it could be ? There are not so many brokers with MT5, and the system itself is just not comparable with MT4, I want to master the MT5 trading terminal and this broker. THANK YOU.
 
Rustam Ayupov trailing stop losses in the MT5 trading terminal. I trade manually, with trailing stop setting and when I got acquainted with MetaQuotes trading terminal, on demo account, my trading system, which has been worked out for a long time with other brokers, started to close trades independently.... all in random order, no regularity. I have already gone over the parameters, imagining the quote jumps, when the trading server is sluggish. Waiting in ambush, waiting for such an unscheduled closing of trailing stoploss, also does not work, the beast was more cunning than me) If someone from more experienced traders, this is familiar, enlighten please? Or suggest what it could be ? There are not so many brokers with MT5, and the system itself is just not comparable with MT4, I want to master the MT5 trading terminal and this broker. THANK YOU .

3. prohibit DLL and remove all indicators and advisors that you do not understand.

2. in the personal cabinet DC, disconnect from all groups, signals, consultants, and everything similar.

1. change your trading account passwords

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