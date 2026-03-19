Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1416
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Hello.
Amateur question on CFDs.
Can anyone explain the nature of swaps for CFDs on commodities/shares? Where does the swap accruing overnight come from? What is the explanation behind it?
Hello ! I am exploring MT5 terminal with all its amazing possibilities. And now, with time the problem of some incomprehensible limitation of the terminal in timely processing of quotations started to grow, while in demo mode. For the sake of risk diversification I trade with minimum volumes, if possible with the largest number of currency pairs. I opened ten currency pairs at six brokers and Roboforex was the first to start slowing down...then the others also started slowing down with loading of quotes. With all this machine is underloaded, I want to load it more) Processor is loaded 20-70 percent, 16 gigs of RAM more than 60% is not loaded, SSD drive, for swap there is plenty of everything, Internet 100mbit, fibre optic. Is it really the limit of MT5 terminal? Or is the problem in limited servers of brokers? Any limits for each trader separately? Enlighten me ? How to add speed of quotes loading ? THANK YOU.
The problem is rather in the indicators, panels and Expert Advisors attached to the terminal. Not all of them are done competently at all
I have 28-30 pairs in trade with advisors and indicators. Simultaneously 3-4 terminals with such a set of everything. Mt5 takes up to 500 Mb, Mt4 10 times less :-) But in Mt5 I have more serious additional tasks, they physically need more memory. Both do not load the processor much, there are no complex, global calculations. And nothing slows down.
Look at what attachments (indicators/panels/advisors) are slowing you down.
The problem is rather in the indicators, panels and Expert Advisors attached to the terminal. Not all of them are done competently at all
I have 28-30 pairs with advisors and indicators. Simultaneously 3-4 terminals with such a set of everything. Mt5 takes up to 500 Mb, Mt4 10 times less :-) But in Mt5 I have more serious additional tasks, they physically need more memory. Both do not load the processor much, there are no complex, global calculations. And nothing slows down.
Look at what attachments (indicators/panels/advisors) are slowing you down.
And if the machine is underloaded, apparently it would be possible to add more, and indicators, and currency pairs, and terminals of other brokers ? THANK YOU for the statistics with your 30 pairs, even more perspective has opened up) It remains to determine the reasons for the braking of the miser that I have.
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compiler fails on 'SYMBOL_SECTOR' - undeclared identifier
How can I check if a symbol belongs to a cryptocurrency?
Could you please tell me why when calling
compiler fails on 'SYMBOL_SECTOR' - undeclared identifier
How can I check if a symbol belongs to a cryptocurrency?
Everything is working fine. Look for another reason
Everything's working fine. Look for another reason
I figured it out, I have an old version of MetaEditora installed, from March 20, and this SYMBOL_SECTOR property was added later.
I didn't even have it highlighted in red in the editor.
Is there any way to set the line properties of an object to Fibonacci levels all at once for the entire object, rather than individually by level?
This code doesn't work. It is created yellow by default. The RAY properties work.
And here I have a mess of some kind... I want to hide some levels, and make others with a certain style (as otherwise).
So the zero level in the debug style changes, but as soon as you hide the first level, it goes back to yellow. Well, not in the debug as well. The inscription with the value is only the right colour. What a pain with this fibonacci....