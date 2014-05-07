please help
king64:
hi
I am so newbie with mql and wrote a simple code in this code I just want my EA to open only 1 position but it opens as many as possible positions :(
please help me to solve this
hi
everybody
I am so newbie with mql and wrote a simple code in this code I just want my EA to open only 1 position but it opens as many as possible positions :(
please help me to solve this
I am really appreciated in advanced.
Please use the SRC button while posting parts of code. This time I'll do it for you. ;-)
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hi
everybody
I am so newbie with mql and wrote a simple code in this code I just want my EA to open only 1 position but it opens as many as possible positions :(
please help me to solve this
I am really appreciated in advanced.