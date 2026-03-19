Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1421
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So print the prices before attempting to modify the position, and we can see if they are far from the stop.
Thank you very much, the issue has been resolved. My inattention, I got confused in the order grid. Everything works, and the first script works too.
Hello!
Could you please advise me how to output the value of a parameter into the optimiser report when testing/optimising an Expert Advisor in MT4? I need to determine the real drawdown level during optimisation and see it in the optimisation report, not Drawdown on closing positions.
Hello!
You need to know and accurately enter the server name:
You can get the server name from the support team.
Hi everyone!
Do you want to enter your trading account login and password from a third-party online platform into MetaTrader 5 trading terminal? If this is a joke, you should have posted it in the topic Interesting and Humour. If not, then it is most likely a hidden advertisement of the platform you mentioned.
The answer is short - NEVER!
Regards, Vladimir.
Please tell me how to fix it.
Here is the code
input string Export_FileName = "\\data.csv"; // Файл для экспорта (в папке "MQL5/Files")
And here is how it looks in the terminal (in the settings)
\data.csv
Please tell me how to fix it.
Here is the code
input string Export_FileName = "\\data.csv"; // Файл для экспорта (в папке "MQL5/Files")
And here is how it looks in the terminal (in the settings).Where is the second slash missing? That's why it doesn't export. I have to add it manually every time
Sorry, I am just starting out and trying different functions or testing something from articles. Unfortunately, I can't advise you.
Please tell me how to fix it.
Here is the code
input string Export_FileName = "\\data.csv"; // Файл для экспорта (в папке "MQL5/Files")
And here is how it looks in the terminal (in the settings).Where is the second slash missing? That's why it doesn't export. I have to add it manually every time