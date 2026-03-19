Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1421

New comment
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
So print the prices before attempting to modify the position, and we can see if they are far from the stop.

Thank you very much, the issue has been resolved. My inattention, I got confused in the order grid. Everything works, and the first script works too.

 

Hello!

Could you please advise me how to output the value of a parameter into the optimiser report when testing/optimising an Expert Advisor in MT4? I need to determine the real drawdown level during optimisation and see it in the optimisation report, not Drawdown on closing positions.

 
Hi everyone,
Can you please tell me how to activate, how to add a real trading account from Libertex in MT5?

I seem to do everything according to the instructions, I enter login, password, and I get an authorisation error.

Who can tell me what the problem is?
How to adjust everything?

Thank you all for your feedback!

 
neonodeon real trading account from Libertex in MT5 ?

I seem to do everything according to the instructions, I enter login, password, and I get an authorisation error.

Can anyone tell me what the problem is?
How to configure everything?

Thank you all for your feedback!

Hello!

You need to know and accurately enter the server name:


You can get the server name from the support team.

 
neonodeon real trading account from Libertex in MT5 ?

I seem to do everything according to the instructions, I enter login, password, and I get an authorisation error.

Can anyone tell me what the problem is?
How to configure everything?

Thank you all for your feedback!

Hi everyone!

Do you want to enter your trading account login and password from a third-party online platform into MetaTrader 5 trading terminal? If this is a joke, you should have posted it in the topic Interesting and Humour. If not, then it is most likely a hidden advertisement of the platform you mentioned.

The answer is short - NEVER!

Regards, Vladimir.

 

Please tell me how to fix it.

Here is the code

input string    Export_FileName  = "\\data.csv"; // Файл для экспорта (в папке "MQL5/Files")


And here is how it looks in the terminal (in the settings)

\data.csv

Where is the second slash missing? That's why it doesn't export. I have to add it manually every time
 
Ivan Butko #:

Please tell me how to fix it.

Here is the code

input string    Export_FileName  = "\\data.csv"; // Файл для экспорта (в папке "MQL5/Files")


And here is how it looks in the terminal (in the settings).

Where is the second slash missing? That's why it doesn't export. I have to add it manually every time


If this is a code fragment for the tester, can you tell me how to use csv file where to read about it in the strategy tester? I write quotes into a file, how can I put them into the tester?
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:


If this is a code fragment for the tester, could you tell me how to use csv file where to read about it in the strategy tester? I write quotes in a file, how can I put them into the tester?

Sorry, I am just starting out and trying different functions or testing something from articles. Unfortunately, I can't advise you.

 
Roman Shiredchenko #:


If this is a code fragment for the tester, can you tell me how to use csv file where to read about it in the strategy tester? I write quotes in a file, how can I put them into the tester?
The tester folder has its own files folder.
 
Ivan Butko #:

Please tell me how to fix it.

Here is the code

input string    Export_FileName  = "\\data.csv"; // Файл для экспорта (в папке "MQL5/Files")


And here is how it looks in the terminal (in the settings).

Where is the second slash missing? That's why it doesn't export. I have to add it manually every time
Maybe three slashes?
1...141414151416141714181419142014211422142314241425142614271428...1605
New comment