Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1424

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Carl Schreiber #:

it's because of how you calculate the volume (lots) - but without code?

Fixed lot size is probably not a solution, I guess you check with high and low account balance and different margin charges...

For this simple EA I have actually chosen a fixed lot size, this is to be calculated variably later. But even with the fixed lot size there is the error .... ?

0.01, 0.02, 0.10 everywhere there is the error

Edit2:

I have now used the value SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN as the lot size instead of a fixed size. With MQL, 0.2 seems to be the smallest tradable size.
Nevertheless, I now get an error message because there is probably only 1 $ or € on the account....



Edit:

now I have set the lot size to 1.0 and now I get this message


 
Матвей Москвич #:

please, who knows where you can trade USDKZT ?

Same question, I would like to know the answer.

 
Do you know what free margin means? I think that's where the test fails: you don't take it into account and you don't know what free margin means and what happens if the value becomes negative.
 
Let's start with the basics, do you know what a plumb bob is?
 
Carl Schreiber margin means? I think that's where the test fails: you don't take it into account and you don't know what free margin means and what happens if the value becomes negative.

Yes, I know what free margin means. But I didn't actually query the free margin. The strategy tester doesn't care either, it's already running here, but for the market it probably has to be queried and checked additionally. I'm currently working on something.

 

Read this: https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/2555.

Another example is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/434787.

Welche Überprüfungen der Handelsroboter vor der Veröffentlichung in Market bestehen soll
Welche Überprüfungen der Handelsroboter vor der Veröffentlichung in Market bestehen soll
  • www.mql5.com
Alle Markets Produkte vor der Veröffentlichung bestehen eine obligatorische vorläufige Überprüfung, um eine Standarte Qualität zu haben. In diesem Artikel werden wir von den häufigsten Fehlern erzählen, die die Hersteller in den Handelsrobotern und den technischen Indikatoren machen. Auch werden wir zeigen, wie man sein Produkt vor der Sendung in Market selbständig überprüfen soll.
 

Very different results if you test the EA in visual mode and without.

Can anyone have encountered ? Why can this be?

 
How to take into account the commission on BTCUSD in the Expert Advisor when testing? There is only spread in the settings, but where is the commission? Otherwise the profit is off the scale. Thank you
 
mwwm #:
How to take into account the commission on BTCUSD in the Expert Advisor when testing? There is only spread in the settings, but where is the commission? Otherwise the profit is off the scale. Thank you

Everything can be set manually


 
If you take the price of twenty seconds ago from the current price and compare it to some constant with the subsequent opening of an order - how do you write it down?
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