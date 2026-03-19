Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1424
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it's because of how you calculate the volume (lots) - but without code?
Fixed lot size is probably not a solution, I guess you check with high and low account balance and different margin charges...
For this simple EA I have actually chosen a fixed lot size, this is to be calculated variably later. But even with the fixed lot size there is the error .... ?
0.01, 0.02, 0.10 everywhere there is the error
Edit2:
I have now used the value SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN as the lot size instead of a fixed size. With MQL, 0.2 seems to be the smallest tradable size.
Nevertheless, I now get an error message because there is probably only 1 $ or € on the account....
Edit:
now I have set the lot size to 1.0 and now I get this message
please, who knows where you can trade USDKZT ?
Same question, I would like to know the answer.
Yes, I know what free margin means. But I didn't actually query the free margin. The strategy tester doesn't care either, it's already running here, but for the market it probably has to be queried and checked additionally. I'm currently working on something.
Read this: https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/2555.
Another example is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/434787.
Very different results if you test the EA in visual mode and without.
Can anyone have encountered ? Why can this be?
How to take into account the commission on BTCUSD in the Expert Advisor when testing? There is only spread in the settings, but where is the commission? Otherwise the profit is off the scale. Thank you
Everything can be set manually