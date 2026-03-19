Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 706
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1. Load history by test symbol (F2)
2. Checking the correct calculation of stop orders and their minimum distance from the price
1. loaded from as far back as 2011. Do you want to delete all of them? Now other EAs are being tested and showing 80% accuracy. This is my first one based on the indicator and the first one with which such an error occurred.
2. got it. testing.
1. loaded from as early as 2011. Should I delete all of them? Other EAs are now being tested and showing 80% accuracy. This is my first based on an indicator and the first with which such an error.
2.
80% accuracy is not much...
I am not sure if I am right or wrong, but I am sure I am right.
After I downloaded the story following@Artyom Trishkin' s advice. The Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester is working, but now there is another problem: I cannot test it because testing is VERY slow (probably faster in visualization mode - I processed 16 daily bars in half an hour). Other EAs are testing longer than before, but tolerable.
There are no supercomputations in my EA, the indicator which is used via icustom in 10 lines. All basic modules from tutorial. Journal is empty.
Hello! Please help me very much! The whole essence of the problem is in the picture. For several days I can't find an answer....
Hello! Please help me very much! The whole essence of the problem is in the picture. For several days I can't find an answer....
Doesn't it show you the value not on the previous bar, but the value of the left green dot? It looks suspiciously close to the indicated price...
And why do you pass the offset in bars through iBarShift() to iCustom()? Isn't it easier to pass 0 and 1 directly?
Doesn't it show you the value not on the previous bar, but the value of the left green dot? It looks suspiciously close to the price...
Why do you pass the offset in bars through iBarShift() to iCustom() ? Isn't it easier to pass 0 and 1 directly?
If I write it like this
Print ("Current indicator value ",iCustom(NULL,0, "TR_Ultimate3",color1,BarsCount,1,0,0));
Print ("Previous indicator value ",iCustom(NULL,0, "TR_Ultimate3",color1,BarsCount,1,0,1));
it's the same.
The green dot is the current bar - it shows it correctly...but it still shows the previous indicator value on the previous bar - although it's not there
even if I write it like this
Print ("Current indicator value ",iCustom(NULL,0, "TR_Ultimate3",color1,BarsCount,1,0,0));
Print ("Previous indicator value ",iCustom(NULL,0, "TR_Ultimate3",color1,BarsCount,1,0,1));
it's the same.
The green dot is the current bar - it shows it correctly...but it still shows the previous indicator value on the previous bar - although it's not there
Ctrl+D - data window opens. Move the mouse over the bars and see what it writes in the data window in indicator buffers.
everything is correct in the indicator buffer too...but Print() takes the value from somewhere... and everything is chaotic...