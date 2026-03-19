Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1412
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Good afternoon.
Where can I find information on how to get MACD data with a shift of several bars?
I found only an old topic, where iMACD had Shift parameter, but now it is not present in iMacd function.
I found only an old topic, where iMACD had Shift parameter, but now it is not present in iMacd function.
Read the documentation carefully. There is a function CopyBuffer that allows you to get several indicator values at once. And in the array of values you can select the value corresponding to the Shift parameter.
Hello,
I also have a beginner's question.
I've looked everywhere, but I just can't get it right.
I want to create and optimise an EA with several currency pairs.
At the bottom of the strategy tester there is a setting "All symbols selected in the market overview"
But I can only optimise one symbol at a time, I've tried a lot, but it just doesn't work.
I read here that an asterisk appears on the right, but it doesn't work for me either ------>>> https://www.metatrader5.com/de/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization
Greetings
Tomm
Why not individually?
Several currency pairs have to be loaded individually and then coordinated, which not only strains the CPU but also the RAM, especially when calculating with ticks.
OnTick() only works with _symbol and does not recognise the other symbols, so it might be better to work with OnTimer() ...
So it is slower.
But here are a few links on this topic:
https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/5913
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19803
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170952/page68#comment_6406566
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/301591/page2#comment_26738825
Hello) I am a newbie) I have a MacBook Air (M1, 2020) version 12.4, I download and install Metatrader5, but it does not start. Can you please tell me what could be the reason?)
Somewhere here I saw an article about it. Use the search box in the upper right corner of this page
Search for Metatrader 4/5 MACOS topic ????.
Why not individually?
Several currency pairs have to be loaded individually and then coordinated, which not only loads the CPU but also the RAM, especially when calculating with ticks.
OnTick() only works with _symbol and does not recognise the other symbols, so perhaps it would be better to work with OnTimer() ...
So it is slower.
But here are a few links on this topic:
https://www.mql5.com/de/articles/5913
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19803
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170952/page68#comment_6406566
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/301591/page2#comment_26738825
Oh well,
I thought you could optimise several currency pairs at the same time in one EA.
I select a rectangular area in the indicator and the bars in this area also change colours, how to make them remain the same colour in this area as on the whole chart.
Put the chart on top
Hello. Please help me with a problem in mt5.
The history of currency pairs quotes beyond 2016 is not loading. Broker - Gerchik.
Tried:
1 - download history through the strategy tester.
2 - through the terminal of tools. it stupidly shows the history only up to 2016.
3 - copy history from normal loaded pair of mt5 server. no use, it just deletes these files after restarting the programme and again history only till 2016.
4 - the broker's technical support said to run pairs without the letter Z at the end, but they have all currency pairs ending with Z - EURUSDz, AUDCADz.
I guess that the problem is in the broker and their server, but why it even deletes the copied history? Can anyone tell me how to upload the history normally?