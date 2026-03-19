Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1422
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The tester folder has its own files folder.
SPS - THIS I KNOW. I'll read more - I'll post it..... If anything - I'll clarify.....
To work with csv
thanks - I'll have a look...
oops - I'll take a look...
There are include files there, see the full thing:
Trying to send json via WebRequest, the server returns:"\u0022BTCUSD\u0022 is not a valid bundle type for denormalisation.".
I.e. it doesn't like the encoding of inverted commas \u0022 .
I tried specifying all encoding variants in headers and StringToCharArray, nothing helps.
From python everything flies out without problems:
response = requests.post(url, data=json.dumps(data), headers=headers)
i.e. everything is ok with the server.
How to solve the problem?
When adding to the repository this is the error. Who has encountered it? Where to clean?
When adding to the repository this is the error. Who has encountered it? Where to clean?
It usually worked for me:
Please advise an example of using this function in EA.