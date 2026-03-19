Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1398
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Please advise, I am going through historical orders, the volume is 0 and ORDER_STATE_STARTED status is in the tester. My strategy trades in the tester. Why may this be? Stop on the line: double d = 1;
Please advise, I am going through historical orders, the volume is 0 and ORDER_STATE_STARTED status is in the tester. My strategy trades in the tester. Why may this be? Stop on the line: double d = 1;
If you look through the historical orders, so indicate HistoryOrderGetDouble(), HistoryOrderGetInteger().
Orders fetch historical, so indicate HistoryOrderGetDouble(), HistoryOrderGetInteger()
Thank you! Just figured it out myself).
How do I get my money back?
Two options:
1. approach the person to whom the money was given
2. contact law enforcement agencies
Good day to all.
I have an EA with the following window
how to stop the execution of the program until the (Apply parameters) button is pressed
Do they have to be different in each class, or common?
In different EAs based on these classes, are their values different or the same?
In all EAs, the values and the defines are the same.
where to write the conditions that you suggest
In all EAs the values and the defines themselves are the same.
where to write the conditions that you suggest
Put all these defines in a separate file and surround them there with #ifndef ... #endif and include this file from each EA.
I haven't used MT5 for a long time, but I was surprised to see in the strategy tester not one average position, but all positions at opening prices. Is it depending on the broker or mql5 has invented something and virtual positions are displayed? I remember about 10 years ago, many people were confused by the averaging position and someone in the administration said that separate positions were not suitable for exchange execution and it is a feature of MT5. How is it really?