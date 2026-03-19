Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1235
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Question, is there any way to determine programmatically that a tester is running in MT5 ?
Tired of understanding the reason for the constant difference in the optimisation of a good EA in MT5... On the same currency pair, with the same EA, with the same optimization parameters, there is a difference in optimization results... I.e., I always use the same EA and expected the same results, but in fact they are different...
Enlighten pliz, to whom is familiar with this kind of confusion ?
THANK YOU.
Mostly uninitialized forced variables or reference to global variables (those in the terminal)
Help, candlestick indicator
OnCalculate performs the calculation and fills the buffers INDICATOR_DATA when the conditions are fulfilled
I thought that when these buffers are filled the candlestick should be drawn. But it is not. Why?
Help, candlestick indicator
OnCalculate performs the calculation and fills the buffers INDICATOR_DATA when the conditions are fulfilled
I thought that when these buffers are filled the candlestick should be drawn. But it is not. Why?
Where is the full code? It is not clear, what exactly you do in OnCalculate. As an example, use theDRAW_CANDLES help.And what is this candle with negative prices?
Where is the full code? It's not clear what exactly you are doing in OnCalculate. As an example, use theDRAW_CANDLES help.And what is this candle with negative prices?
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MQ5::Question on candlestick indicator.
Sergey Tabolin, 2020.08.05 18:17
Edgar, thank you, but it is clear to me. What is not clear is why there are no ticks before 2019?
Now the main question is.
Why are the candles not drawn in the indicator? Where am I wrong?
Public domain source ))))
This is simply an initialisation to start the countdown. The prices are counted correctly.
In debugging, go through and check in which cases will your condition be met?
In debugging, go through and check in which cases your condition will be met?
I realise that this may not be correct. But!
It works. The condition is fulfilled when the indicator starts. Once. The prices are printed. Then the ticks are calculated. They are also printed.
But I want to know why no candlesticks are printed.
I realise that this may not be the right thing to do. But!
It works. The condition is met when the indicator starts. Once. The prices are printed. Then the ticks are calculated. They are also printed.
But I want to know why no candlestick is drawn.
First, learn to build the indicator based on DRAW_CANDLES. At the same time you have to think what a '0' candlestick is.
That is, until you get even close to the ticks.
To draw a candlestick, you have to fill ALL four buffers. You don't do that - you skip both newCandles_Close and ....