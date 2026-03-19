Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 614
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Hello, could you please tell meif I need parameter Parameter=Ka,int,21 in the signal of the standard library?
Selected in the process of optimization from the enumeration of the type
But, when the signal disappears from selection when generating EA, but it's compiling normally, it's hard to make conclusions - what's wrong ......, help with code, wasn't there already an implementation?
p.s. I have to change int to intTypeevery time in the final EA
Specify the exact signal module file and code line...
For example, here is part of the top code SignalRVI.mqh. In this case, it disappears from signal selection when I change int type to intTypeIf the scope is wrong, I put it in a separate file with enumeration #include <Libraries\myfunc.mqh>
Hello, could you please tell meif I need parameter Parameter=Ka,int,21 in the signal of the standard library?
Selected in the process of optimization from the enumeration of the type
But, when the signal disappears from selection when generating EA, but it's compiling normally, it's hard to make conclusions - what's wrong ......, help with code, wasn't there already an implementation?
p.s. I have to change int to intType every time in the final EA
You don't have to change anything - just generate your Expert Advisor based on the "Relative Vigor Index" indicator, then in the strategy tester, in the "Settings" tab select one of the optimizations, go to the "Parameters" tab and set the interval and value for the "Relative Vigor Index(10) Period of calculation" parameter:
But since you only want to use three values from the interval 15-29, you need to write a check condition in OnInit():
After running the optimization, you can see that the tester has worked only for parameters 15, 21 and 29:
You don't have to change anything - just generate your Expert Advisor based on the "Relative Vigor Index" indicator, then select one of the optimizations in the Strategy Tester, go to the "Parameters" tab and set the interval and values for the "Relative Vigor Index(10) Period of calculation" parameter:
But since you only want to use three values from the interval 15-29, you need to write a check condition in OnInit():
After running the optimization, you can see that the tester has worked only for parameters 15, 21 and 29:
Thanks, I get your idea, very interesting, but there will be a lot of wasted steps (although it probably won't waste time either). I have managed to manually change to enum type in the generated EA. And I would like to automate it even more.
Good afternoon... A C++ programmer myself. I decided to try myself in this field recently... I want to write an Expert Advisor or an Expert Advisor, my strategy is OK, my platform is MT4... So, I'm facing this problem, I use in my Expert Advisor MACD.... I will write it shortly...
For example, I create a new template EA, add x=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0); and let's say there is nothing else... I compile, test, everything is OK, at the end of the test, displays a macd chart with the specified parameters, everything is OK.
The second option - I create a new template EA in the OnTick, add a third-party indicator RSICur = iCustom(NULL,0, "My_Induk",14,1,0,21,1,65,35, "DodgerBlue", "Magenta",50,50, "Red", "Green",0,0); compile, test, all is OK, but!When I finish the test or cancel the test in the window of thousands of these indicators, I understand that on every tick a new indicator is created ... I don't understand why, because the standard MAKD is born once and that's it ...
Can someone please explain the problem... I am trying to explain the problem with the other non-standard indicators, but the same problem...
P.S. this is my first post... Please don't blame me for not finding a way to hide the photo under a spoiler.
I don't know what it's about but I found a solution...
RSICur=iCustom(NULL,0, "My_Induk",14,1,0,0,21,1,65,35, "DodgerBlue", "Magenta",50,50, "Red", "Green",0,0);- draws chart per tick
RSICur=iCustom(NULL,0, "My_Induk",0,0); - Ok, one chart, only data in theRSICur variable is updated per tick...What's the logic I don't understand, in principle it's enough for me, but I'd like to understand why it works fine only with default settings...
Good afternoon... A C++ programmer myself. I decided to try myself in this field recently... I want to write an Expert Advisor or an Expert Advisor, my strategy is OK, my platform is MT4... So, I'm facing this problem, I use in my Expert Advisor MACD.... I will write it shortly...
For example, I create a new template EA, add x=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0); and let's say there is nothing else... I compile, test, everything is OK, at the end of the test displays a macd chart with the specified parameters, everything is OK.
The second option - I create a new template EA in the OnTick, add a third-party indicator RSICur = iCustom(NULL,0, "My_Induk",14,1,0,21,1,65,35, "DodgerBlue", "Magenta",50,50, "Red", "Green",0,0); compile, test, all is OK, but!When I finish the test or cancel the test in the window of thousands of these indicators, I understand that on every tick a new indicator is created ... I don't understand why, because the standard MAKD is born once and that's it ...
Can someone please explain the problem... I am trying to explain the problem with the other non-standard indicators...
P.S. this is my first post... Please do not scold me for not finding a way to hide the photo under the spoiler.
The photo is OK, it's not hidden.
Did you write this My_Induk or did you find it somewhere? I understand the indicator is crooked. If you have the source code, post it - let's see what the problem is.
I don't know what it's about but I found a solution...
RSICur=iCustom(NULL,0, "My_Induk",14,1,0,0,21,1,65,35, "DodgerBlue", "Magenta",50,50, "Red", "Green",0,0);- draws chart per tick
RSICur=iCustom(NULL,0, "My_Induk",0,0); - Ok, one chart, only data in theRSICur variable is updated per tick...What's the logic I don't understand, in principle it's enough for me, but I'd like to understand why it works fine only with default settings...
The photo is OK, there's no hiding here.
Did you write this My_Induk or did you find it somewhere? I take it the indicator is crooked. If you have the source code, post it - let's see what the problem is.
This happens when you have not properly passed the parameters of the indicator.
Thank you. I figured it out... I've been poking around all day and couldn't figure it out... I'm a programmer myself, but it happens... I made a syntax error, I had to pass the colour parameters in quotes when calling the indicator...
iCustom(NULL,0,"My_Induk",14,1,0,21,1,65,35,"DodgerBlue","Magenta",50,50,"Red","Green",0,0);
that's what caused this malfunction... ) Thank you!!! Surely there will be more questions!!!