Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1236
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In debugging, go through and check in which cases will your condition hold?
Rates_total - prev_calculates is very effective.
rates_total - prev_calculates is a very effective construction.
Look at the code.
Then you can comment on it.
Look at the code.
Then comment on it.
Why the rudeness? I wasn't being rude.
I answered when the line you quoted and its condition will hold:
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FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.08.06 13:03
In debugging, go through and check, in which cases your condition will be fulfilled?
I even added an answer to three possible conditions and what is done in such a case:
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FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Artyom Trishkin, 2020.08.06 15:17
rates_total - prev_calculates is a very efficient algorithm.
You don't need to do anything for processing - this very calculation will start the cycle from the needed value in each of the three states.
Why be rude? I wasn't being rude.
I answered in which cases the line you quoted and its condition will be fulfilled:
And I even completed the answer with three possible states, and what is done in such a case:
You don't need to do anything to process it yourself - this exact calculation will start a loop from the desired value in each of the three states.
Take the code and go through debugging. Next, you can do it yourself - but now go to the end and explain at least three errors.
Take the code and go through debugging. Do the rest on your own - but now follow through and explain at least three errors.
No. I don't have time. I only replied to the line you quoted - there's no error there. And from here (I glanced at the code from the corner of my eye) let him try to figure it out for himself (there are errors, and they are on the surface).
There are plenty of examples of such constructs here on the forum and its services.
Victor Nikolaev always used it (or still does if he's not lazy), and taught me a long time ago.
No. I don't have the time. I only replied to the line you quoted - there is no error in it. And further (I glanced at the code out of the corner of my eye) let him try to figure it out himself (there are errors, and they are on the surface).
There are plenty of examples of such constructs here on the forum and its services.
Victor Nikolaev has always used it (or still uses it if he's not lazy), and taught me a long time ago.
You'd better read the forum not from a mobile phone, but from a computer. And read ALL posts, not favorites. If you don't want to help, don't join the conversation at all.
Here is an example: based on DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES, if the size of the candle is smaller than set - the candle is not drawn.
Note: this is a redesigned indicator - it originally drew candlesticks by High and Low. And no ticks yet - just an example of working with DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES, if the candle size is less than set - the candle is not drawn.
Result:
You should read the forum from your computer instead of your mobile phone. And read ALL the posts, not the favorites. If you don't want to help, don't join the conversation at all.
You sick? :)
Guys, Artyom and Vladimir, don't quarrel, there's really nothing to quarrel about... )))
Now for the errors. I began writing this indicator simply to visualize what I read about in this article. And I began to write it after I was sent to the baths a month ago. I mean that I had time to find my own mistakes. I couldn't find them, that's why I came here for help.
I asked you to show me where I'm wrong (in the code). And why?
I can't use the debugger. I don't know how. No variables are added to "watchable" (I wrote about it on the forum quite a long time ago...).
Just tell me where the hitch is?
Just tell me where the hitch is?
The hitch is in the organisation of the code. I tried to look at it, but it is written in such a way that my brain can't comprehend it. I don't know how to explain what's wrong.
I can only advise you to start from the beginning and in order.