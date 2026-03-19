Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1232
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Can you tell me how to correctly reflect the 8th buffer in my last example? Without being amateurish?
Can you tell me the rules?
Can you tell me how to correctly reflect the 8th buffer in my last example? With all due care?
And give reasons?
Build 2530.
--
I'm still just learning, so I'd be extremely grateful if you gentlemen could point out where to read about all of this in the documentation.
Step One: Create an indicator dummy using MQL5 Wizard.
Step one: create an indicator dummy using MQL5 Wizard.
Please do not use expressions like "for your own good":)
I want to clarify a question. I am not asking what to do. I would like to understand the rules, patterns, requirements.
So if you know how and why, then please tell me. I would be very grateful.
Please do not use phrases such as "for your own sake":)
Clarifying the question. I am not asking what to do. I would like to understand the rules, the patterns, the requirements.
So if you know how and why, then please tell me. I would be very grateful.
Well, no, then no.
Can you tell me how to correctly reflect the 8th buffer in my last example? Without being amateurish?
Can you tell me the rules?
Can you tell me how to correctly reflect the 8th buffer in my last example? With all due care?
And give reasons?
Build 2530.
--
I'm still just learning, so I'd be extremely grateful if you gentlemen could point out where to read about all of this in the documentation.
My apologies. Unfortunately I don't have time to look through someone else's code.
Everything is well described in the Help. Maybe Vladimir can tell you something, if he has the time.
The current build of the terminal is 2539. Beta.
Thank you, gentlemen.
As a result, we are still where we started:)
Thank you, gentlemen.
As a result, we are still where we started:)
You.
That's so easy to say.
But you didn't get very far.
In two days of bickering, there's nothing...
That's so easy to say.
But you didn't get very far.
Two days of bickering and nothing.
I'm far away.
I just don't have time to do your job for you and spell it out for you when you have so much reference material in front of you.
And you're the only one bickering. We're trying to advise you as best we can.
Work with MQL5 Wizard - everything is automatic and clear:
build 2540, I am testing the advisor on mmb:
report profit "1662", "orders and trades" - profit "1463", if you upload to excel and calculate, profit "-4002" and see that balance 995,997 instead of 1,000,000 became - here "-4002" seems to be true.
as 3 different amounts, what is it?