Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1166
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There was already a drawing. I'll repeat it.
You need MA value in Buffer[0] which corresponds to red vertical line.
In Buffer[1] get MA value to the left of red line. And so on.
And it's all in the indicator.
So take the indicator data WITHOUT shifting. What's the problem? Pictures: two indicators - one with shift and one without shift. And I put the cursor twice - note that the indicators are calculated the same way - the indicator values are the same.
I don't understand why you are trying to re-invent the wheel for three pages already :)
So take the indicator data WITHOUT shift. What's the problem? The pictures: two indicators - one with shift and one without shift. And I put the cursor twice - note that the indicators are calculated the same way - the indicator values are the same.
I don't understand why you are trying to re-invent the wheel for three pages :)
It needs this value:
So take the indicator data WITHOUT shift. What's the problem? Picture: two indicators - one with shift and one without shift. And I put the cursor twice - notice that the indicators are calculated the same way - the indicator values are the same.
I don't understand why you've been trying to reinvent the wheel for three pages now :)
Have a closer look at what the differences in the results are. Your example iMA Values on a Chart.mq5 works in the same way as in the Expert Advisor, as long asthe array_ma is dynamic.
If array_ma is made an indicator buffer, as I had originally, it starts to show a different result. The first 5 lines are filled with zeros.
The documentation does not prohibit copying in the indicator buffer.
Please, advise where in the Community to look for a solution to the following problem:
The source of the signal is a Telegram channel with a message format like: EURUSD SELL:1.11650 TP1:1.11440 TP2:1.11240 SL:1.11990.
Need to automatically open trades in MT4(5). All on VPS.
Is there already such a solution? Is it possible at all? And through API?
Has anyone managed to register as a seller here yet? Just wondering. No camera will focus on a document, they all focus on the face now. In a photo with a document, the document will always be blurry and unreadable.
Turn off the flash.
Switch off the flash.
Has anyone managed to register as a seller here yet? Just wondering. No camera will focus on the document, they all focus on the face now. In a photo with a document, the document will always be blurry and unreadable.
simply place the document at the same focal distance as your face )))By the way, have you tried anything at all before writing here?
Just put the document at the same focal distance as your face )))By the way, did you try anything at all before writing here?))
I've been trying at all possible distances for a few days now.