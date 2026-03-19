Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1168

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Juer:
How do I open a graph with the selected template?

Hello. Is it possible to do this or not? Open with template, by template name.

 
Juer:

Hello. Is it possible to do this or not? Open with the template, by the name of the template.

First, open the chart and get its ID. Then executeChartApplyTemplate

 
Vladimir Karputov:

First, open the chart and get its ID. Then executeChartApplyTemplate

thanks

 

Why doesn't the least expensive method work?RefreshCurrent() doesn't work butRefresh() does.


#include <Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh>
CRealVolumeBuffer VolumeRealClass;
void OnStart()
  {
VolumeRealClass.Size(1);
VolumeRealClass.SetSymbolPeriod(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1);
//VolumeRealClass.Refresh();
VolumeRealClass.RefreshCurrent();
Alert(VolumeRealClass.At(0));   

  }
 
BillionerClub:

Why doesn't the least expensive method work?RefreshCurrent() doesn't work, butRefresh() does.


I guessRefresh() has to be run at new bar or at start in any case.

 
  • COPY_TICKS_INFO- return ticks having Bid and/or Ask price changes;
  • COPY_TICKS_TRADE - return ticks with the Last price and volume changes;



What is the difference between these two requests if they return the transaction volumes anyway ?

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства сделок
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства сделок
  • www.mql5.com
Сделка является отражением факта совершения торговой операции на основании ордера, содержащего торговый приказ. Каждая сделка описывается свойствами, позволяющими получить информацию о ней. Для чтения значений свойств используются функции вида Идентификатор позиции, в открытии, изменении или закрытии которой участвовала эта сделка. Каждая...
 
BillionerClub:
  • COPY_TICKS_INFO- return ticks having Bid and/or Ask price changes;
  • COPY_TICKS_TRADE - return ticks with the Last price and volume changes;



What is the difference between these two requests, if they return in any case the transaction volume?

Aha I got it. The volumes really change even if the number of stack orders changes.

 

Where can I find the file mql5.chm ? I haven't found it in the folders.

Is the help from the homepage up to date?

 
BillionerClub:

Where can I find the file mql5.chm ? I haven't found it in the folders.

Is the help from the homepage up to date?

Is it?


 
Alexey Viktorov:
This?


Ono, ahaha, been looking for that file for so long. SPC.

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