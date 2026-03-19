Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1108
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Doesn't it bother you that SL, TP and price are the same!
I'm just starting to learn MQL5. I wrote this EA at the same time when I was reading the article and I think the author of the article
It looks like the author of the article made a mistake in the code! I downloaded the code of the author of the article and after running it in the tester, it got absolutely the same result!
Here is a link to the article if you are interested!
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/100
Let me ask you one more time.
Over here.
Can I slip in something of my own? Say open/2
Can you tell me how to set the spread for testing in mt5?
Can you tell me how to set the spread for testing in mt5?
I can't. Would it be better to test on real ticks?
I don't know such brokers on mt5. Maybe it would be better to test on real ticks?
I just know that testing in mt5 is incomparably better than mt4, so I wanted to test the robot in mt5, but it needs a very small spread, I don't know such brokers on mt5
Greetings!
I am creating an input field, I am writing "double" in the input parameters
As a result, if I enter an integer number in mt4, it will be displayed:
I get a fractional number in mt5:
If I enter a fractional number, there will be no problem - everything works in feng shui :)
Question: How do I get a display in mt5 as an integer?
Greetings!
I am creating an input field, I am writing "double" in the input parameters
As a result, if I enter an integer number in mt4, it will be displayed:
I get a fractional number in mt5:
If I enter a fractional number, there will be no problem - everything works in feng shui :)
Question: how do I get a mapping in mt5 as an integer?
DoubleToString(TralingStop,0);
DoubleToString
Converts a numeric value to a text string.
DoubleToString(TralingStop,0);
DoubleToString
Converts a numeric value to a text string.
Then I don't get a fractional number.
I guess I need something like that: