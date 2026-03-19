Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1103
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Take theSupport andResistance data from the higher timeframe
I.e. the input of the optimizer must be an MTF indicator
Like this
1. There is no signs of MTF here :) . Just that the indicator timeframe is different from the current one. But if you take a timeframe different from the current one, then you have to take prices from a timeframe different from the current one.
2) Now you may test it.
version "1.001"
I have tried it on M5, and set H1 as an input parameter. (The test should be run at least in "All ticks" mode - no OHLC and open prices!
1. There is no MTF here :) . Just an indicator timeframe different from the current one. But if you take a timeframe different from the current one then you have to take prices from a timeframe different from the current one.
2) Now you may test it.
version "1.001"
Default parameters
1. There is no MTF here :) . Just an indicator timeframe different from the current one. But if you take a timeframe different from the current one then you have to take prices from a timeframe different from the current one.
2) Now you may test it.
version "1.001"
I have tried it on M5, and set H1 as an input parameter. (The test should be run at least in "All ticks" mode - no OHLC and open prices!
Vladimir, "All ticks" is for polishing. If it does not work in faster (and not precise) modes, no "All ticks" will help...
I ran it on M5 and put H1 in the input parameters - three runs gave the same result in terms of profit. (The test should be run at least in "All ticks" mode - no OHLC and opening prices!)
And like this
And like this.
Change the trading server. Set the number of bars in the terminal settings to a minimum of 500,000. Reboot the terminal.
Change the trading server. Set the number of bars in the terminal settings to a minimum of 500,000. Reboot the terminal.
Hmm
I checked it on demo account in the same office) No errors.
There are errors on the real account. I have not changed any of the bars settings since they are higher than 500 000.
I have never changed my settings but I have never set them higher than 500.000. Is this a hint?
I will now test the correctness of the tester.
Update
Your variant takes a very long time to optimize.
I have looked at several passes - the results do not diverge
Hello programming people. If anyone here knows MQL5, if anyone is on the way to studying it like me, I suggest studying it together in some way. Or if there is a person who knows this language and knows how to program, if he's willing to do a webinar with feedback in chat, so you can ask a question, THAT would be BEAUTIFUL! What do you think of the idea?
It's all nonsense.
Why? It's a good idea! There is a demand! I just started reading the documentation, but since there is no one to ask the basic things, the understanding does not progress, I stumble once and then no understanding at all, and further reading simply does not provide any information!(((