Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1105
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How do I add the desired indicator to the test visualisation window?
Can you tell me please:
How do I add an optional indicator to the test visualisation window?
There are two options:
via chart template "tester.tpl"
via a chart template with EA name "EA name.tpl"
Another option is to apply a template with any name via the menu
There are two options:
via chart template "tester.tpl"
Through a chart template with the EA name "EA name.tpl"
Another option is to apply a template with any name through the menu
Right, right, through a template from the menu. Because I'm looking at the interface, and there are no familiar panels...
And now I will turn around!
Template. Thank you, thank you. You've really helped me out! :)
I practically use Fibo numbers as periods and parameters in all indicators.
The test runs only on the parameters declared by the programmer.
Or do you want TEST to choose for everyone what he wants?
Before asking a question, it's a good idea to think a little bit....
The test is only run according to the parameters laid down by the programmer.
Or do you want the TEST to select for each person exactly what they want?
It's a good idea to think a little bit before you ask a question....
Is that a question about what?
I didn't think it would be unclear from my question, where it says IN CODE, that I'm asking how to do it in code
And this design has thrown me off balance... )))And you do programming?
Can anyone explain what these colours mean? Optimising for max balance
I understand that the lighter the cell, the less balance, and vice versa.
But how to understand when one cell goes from white to black practically?
What do the grey cells mean?
Good day everyone!
A little pre-story. I've been trading manually since 2016 and still do. Realised how tedious it was. I decided to find a robot that would successfully test on MT5 of my forex dealer PSB-Forex. I found what I thought was such a robot, but I did not take into account one thing because of my ignorance of the subtleties in configuring the tester. Yes, I'm such a sucker! I should have set "Every tick based on real ticks" and then I would have seen at once that the robot was losing my deposit. Nevertheless, I still have my trading robot. The only consolation is that the price of the robot is not critical for me and I was prepared for a small negative result on a real account. Once the robot started losing money on the real account, I stopped automatic trading and started to investigate the problem. The first thing I found in the tester was a mode called "Every tick based on real ticks", which showed that the robot was losing money. The second thing I did was to run optimization in the Every tick based on real tick mode, which showed that the trading robot was losing with absolutely all settings. Then I varied the settings and watched carefully how the robot operates in Visualisation mode in stepwise mode (button "step by step, F12").
After a complete investigation of the robot, I finally figured out what the reason was and realized that only the Stop Loss algorithm needs to be corrected. Now I'm preparing the "Terms of Reference" to place it in the "Freelance" section. But, before posting the task please explain me some questions:
1. What to do if the author of the robot has not supported his Products for a long time, has not visited MQL5 website and there is no feedback? Only "Freelance"?
2. How to start process of freelancer correction of robot, if I don't have source code?
3. Does the MQL5 team provide the source code of the robot to the freelancer who will be contracted to do the tweaking?
4. How to get the source code of the finalized robot for personal use and how much will it cost?
I'm open to insults because of my mistakes before buying the robot and naive questions, but I will be most happy to receive constructive feedback.
Regards to everyone, Vladimir.