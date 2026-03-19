Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1101
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I can't get indicator data from the high timeframe from the EA.
And during optimization it works. When I start to run it in the visualizer I get this error.
What is wrong with the indicator?
I can't get indicator data from the high timeframe from the EA.
And during optimization it works. When I start to run it in the visualizer I get this error.
What is wrong with the indicator?
Where is the EA code?
The likely cause - in the path where indicator is located (written path to indicator in advisor through iCustom). Also, the indicator mq5 and ex5 file should be in the same folder.
I can't get indicator data from the high timeframe from the EA.
And during optimization it works. When I start to run it in the visualizer I get this error.
What is wrong with the indicator?
So, your indicator is located in [date folder]\MQL5\Indicators\ind.mq5 , there is compiled file as well.
An example of an Expert Advisor that accesses the indicator buffer "0" - "Means":
And the result in the tester:
and online:
So, your indicator is located in [date folder]\MQL5\Indicators\ind.mq5 , there is compiled file as well.
An example of an Expert Advisor that accesses the indicator buffer "0" - "Means":
And the result in the tester:
And online:
I have no error in current timeframe .
The problem appears if I receive data from a higher timeframe.
Clearly the problem is in the indicator and not in my EA)
And there is no error in optimization mode. When you enable single pass and visualization - there is an error. The error...
Here is the topic of the same subject, as I understand it
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/190003
I have no errors on the current timeframe.
The problem appears if I get data from a higher timeframe.
The problem is clearly in the indicator, not in my EA)
And there is no error in optimization mode. When you enable single pass and visualization - there is an error. The error...
Here is the topic of the same subject, as I understand it
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/190003
Put the indicator like this on the H1 chart with default parameters.
There is an error
Artyom Trishkin
I am asking for help what to fix in the indicator
I have no errors on the current timeframe.
The problem appears if I get data from a higher timeframe.
The problem is clearly in the indicator, not in my EA)
And there is no error in optimization mode. When you enable single pass and visualization - there is an error. The error...
Here is the topic of the same subject, as I understand it
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/190003
Here is a modification of COUNTER - you can set timeframe of indicator in parameters. Works both in tester and online.
Here is a modification of the COUNTER - you can set the timeframe of the indicator in the parameters. It works in the tester and online.
How then can we explain that the Expert Advisor trades during optimization? And in the visualization there is not a single trade?
How then can it be explained that during optimization the Expert Advisor trades. And during visualization there are no trades?
What is the condition for opening a position (indicator buffer number and bar number)?
What is the condition for opening a position (indicator buffer number and bar number)?
Like this.
And some optimizer passes coincide in the visualizer.
And some passes have not a single trade at all
I think the problem is in the indicator.
And as Artem has rightly pointed out, the problem is in the actual data.
It just does not want to tell me how to do it)